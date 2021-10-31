Rugby: Pitch invader 'Jarvo' opens up on All Blacks stunt and plan to join haka

An infamous pitch invader joins the All Blacks during the national anthem in Cardiff. Video / Sky Sport

An infamous pitch invader joins the All Blacks during the national anthem in Cardiff. Video / Sky Sport

The prankster who invaded the pitch to line up with the All Blacks for the national anthem in Wales says he was originally planning to join the haka - but spotted the perfect moment to move earlier.

Brit Daniel "Jarvo" Jarvis is today back in London, reflecting on his latest sporting prank which saw him join the New Zealand line-up, donned in full All Black gear - and an arm bandage to add authenticity as a fully professional rugby player.

Jarvo - who has previously donned cricket whites and joined two England v India cricket tests and stripped down to Speedos to be an Olympic diver - says he'd wanted to be an All Black "because they are the biggest, best rugby team in the world".

A pitch invader stands next to the All Blacks during the Autumn International match between Wales and New Zealand at Principality Stadium. Photo / Getty

"They are the best to watch - that's it really."

He and two friends arrived at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff slightly later than expected on Saturday evening local time, and saw the All Blacks on the field, training in their orange Adidas practice gear.

"I panicked. I thought have they changed their kit? When I saw them run onto the field, I thought 'Thank God'."

He was originally planning to join the haka, perhaps unaware of its cultural importance. "I don't know the haka moves. I was going to do my own crazy moves."

But as the All Blacks were gathering to line up for the anthem, a steward walked from the bottom of the stands, up some stairs. The 33-year-old saw his moment to strip down and head to the turf. "I don't pause. If I act confidently enough, it usually works."

No one pursued him as he jogged, player-like, onto the field, and video shows one official was looking the other way as Jarvo moved behind him to join the All Blacks.

A pitch invader joins the All Blacks side during the national anthem at Principality Stadium. Photo / Sky Sport

Jarvo's YouTube video shows Richie Mo'unga, Sevu Reece and Brad Weber all cotton on to him pretty quickly.

"When I got there, the players looked at me and looked at me. They didn't say a word. I was looking around. I think the thing that gave me away was my mask."

He was on the field for about 35 seconds - and in the line-up for about 20 seconds - before a steward finally approached him as the national anthem was starting.

"She said: 'Excuse me, you are not meant to be here, can you come off please'. I said: 'I am part of the team'."

After a few seconds, and as a roving television camera came closer, he relented and was eventually escorted off.

"They kicked me out of the ground, and that's that."

He even passed a policeman on his way out - he apparently didn't bat an eyelid.

A pitch invader is escorted off the pitch by security during the Autumn International match between Wales and New Zealand at Principality Stadium. Photo / Getty

The Welsh, it seems, have the most relaxed, polite ground officials in the world.

"They really are," Jarvo says.

"I just made my rugby debut for New Zealand facing the mighty Wales!" he wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of him outside the Principality Stadium.

Jarvo has been enjoying banter on social media since the incident, and even been invited out for a beer by Weber - although that won't be able to happen since the All Blacks are in a Covid bubble.

Where's Jarvo69? Keen to have a beer with him — Brad Weber (@brad_weber9) October 30, 2021

"I get mostly good feedback - I love making people happy," says Jarvo. "Some people moan, but they are going to be people who moan about everything."

In August, Jarvo left the Indian cricket team in hysterics after he casually waltzed onto Lord's alongside Virat Kohli and his teammates.

A pitch intruder is removed during the second test between England and India. Photo / Getty

England were 216-3 when players returned from the lunch break on day three, but nobody noticed India had 12 men on the field.

Donning the Indian test jersey he walked towards the pitch and began ordering field changes.

"Some random chap in whites had made his way into the middle with the Indian players, and he stood there as if he was about to take part in the test match," England great Michael Atherton laughed on Sky Sports.

He also invaded the pitch during the fourth test at The Oval and he was arrested and charged with aggravated trespass after appearing to collide with English star Jonny Bairstow.

He denied the charge at Croydon Magistrates' Court and was granted unconditional bail ahead of a trial scheduled for March next year.

Jarvo told the Herald today he was hoping the charges would be dropped.

As for his next moves, Jarvo says: "I have a few written down ...". But, for now, he's staying quiet on that front.

Watch his full YouTube clip of the All Blacks at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52wWcGZCy04