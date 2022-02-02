Waikato celebrate winning the NPC Premiership final match. Photo / Getty

The NPC will be remodelled this year to a split pool format that gives all 14 provincial unions a shot at winning the same title.

After much deliberation, consensus has been reached among the provinces to overhaul the domestic competition by moving to two pools of seven teams.

Teams will be split by odds and evens based on last year's standings – a problematic scenario after the three Auckland-based teams completed two games before the Super City was plunged into lockdown.

Four crossover matches – from a total 10 games each - will be played between the two pools over 12 weeks. The new format will also feature the addition of a quarterfinal stage to keep as many teams alive as possible.

With a straight semifinal and final format, the bottom teams risk being alienated from contention a matter of weeks into the competition.

The quarterfinals include the top four teams within each pool playing for a spot in the semifinals.

Adding a quarterfinal and extending the finals will, however, force all teams to endure a 'storm week' which involves playing three games in two weeks.

All teams will have their storm week at the same time in an effort to create a level playing field.

The storm week is also necessary to avoid a scenario where teams who reach the final are stripped of their best players. The Herald understands plans are in the works to revive the All Blacks XV – effectively a New Zealand A side - this season with a potential warm up game against the Pumas, who are scheduled to play two tests in New Zealand, lined up.

Without provincial teams agreeing to play three games in two weeks, preparations for the All Blacks XV against Argentina would clash with the NPC final.

Players' Association services lead James Parsons said the 12-week window necessitated compromise.

"When I was playing I loved that – players love playing. On those weeks there's less training," Parsons said. "That carrot is getting more finals so you've got to give and take somewhere and that storm weeks is one of them but most squads seem to manage it in the past.

"The players were always aware changes were going to made. It's pretty exciting everyone being able to go after the same trophy. We were really keen on seeing quarterfinals.

"The one thing about the other competition teams seemed to like was the possibility of playing finals footy whether it was in the Premiership or Championship so keeping that quarterfinal and interest in the low end of the eight like league can become and exciting storyline as well."

Change has been in the works for the NPC format since the start of last year when New Zealand Rugby pushed for the competition to be split into north and south pools in an attempt to save money on travel costs as the global pandemic bit sharply into cash reserves.

The NPC format as it stands, which features a Premiership and Championship winner with promotion-relegation, has been used since 2011.

That format helped retain interest by giving all teams a chance to contest a title deep into the competition but gradually lost its lure with many unions, culminating in last year's Covid-impacted campaign.

Taranaki led the renewed push for change after they claimed the Championship title following eight unbeaten matches but were denied promotion due to the forced absence of Auckland, Counties Manukau and North Harbour. Taranaki coach Neil Barnes was one outspoken critic of that decision.

While Taranaki were the chief drivers of change, NZR general manager community rugby Steve Lancaster indicated all unions were on board with the new format.

"They were certainly vocal last year when we announced we wouldn't have promotion and relegation,"Lancaster said. "It's fair to say they were motivated and heavily involved throughout this process but they're one of 14 unions in the decision and we consult with all of them, so it was an easy decision for us to make in the end.

"These changes aren't because there's anything wrong with the competition it's something that we've been looking at for some time.

"We've seen in recent years teams that have been in the top four strongest in the competition haven't been able to play for the main title because they've been in the Championship. With what happened last year with the impact of Covid that brought it into a sharper focus for us."