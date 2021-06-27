Rugby: New Zealand sevens star Ruby Tui suffers gruesome injury in Olympics build-up tournament

New Zealand sevens player Ruby Tui bleeds from a head wound suffered against Fiji. Photo / Getty

A bloodied Ruby Tui was forced from the field during the Black Ferns Sevens' match against Fiji in Townsville on Sunday afternoon, copping a stray knee to the head in the 27-12 win.

Tui was making a tackle after the restart following a Portia Woodman try, and was kneed by an opposition player coming in to form the ruck as she rolled away. Tui clutched her head straight away, and remained on the ground for a few moments while play continued, before getting back into the defensive line.

It didn't prevent her from making a tackle and trying to win a turnover at the ruck, but play was soon stopped, however, as the referee called for a replacement due to blood running down Tui's face.

The Black Ferns Sevens have been firing on all cylinders during the warm-up tournament against Australia, Fiji and an Oceania invitational team ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in July, as they look to go one better than their performance at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro where they finished second.

The tournament in Townsville is the final opportunity for the players to stake their claim to a spot in the final squad for the Olympics. Currently, there are 21 players with the squad, however Olympic teams are whittled down to just 16 – 13 first-choice players and three travelling reserves.

The All Blacks Sevens are also in Townsville, with a men's tournament running alongside the womens'. Both teams have to nominate their 16-strong teams for Tokyo by Tuesday, making this weekend's tournament the final chance for players to earn their spots.