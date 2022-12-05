Black Ferns Sevens perform the haka. Photo / Photosport

The final whistle is about to be blown on the New Zealand leg of the Sevens World Series, ending a run stretching back 23 years.

The Herald can reveal that January 21-22′s leg in Hamilton — the post-Covid return of the local round for the first time since 2020 — will be the last on these shores for the foreseeable future as the sport’s governing body essentially blows up the series and starts again. The series has had a New Zealand leg since its inception in 1999/2000, barring Covid disruptions.

An under-the-radar media release from World Rugby last week touted a “re-imagining” of the World Series from the 2023-24 season, chasing a younger and more global audience.

The new format leans heavily on the ‘sevens’ brand, with seven events over seven months in seven “iconic global destinations”. That’s expected to favour the likes of Hong Kong, Dubai and other more lucrative events, leaving New Zealand off the calendar.

Each round would hold a men’s and women’s tournament, ending the somewhat confusing saga of which events were joint men’s and women’s events and which only hosted one. It’s also a reduction in events for the men, who are down to play 11 in the current season.

The new model is being implemented to appeal to a younger and more global fan base now it is entrenched in the Olympics, with World Rugby confirming discussions are ongoing with interested hosts.

But New Zealand will not be among them, with NZ Rugby confirming to the Herald that its time hosting the event will end after this season.

NZR general manager of professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum said last week’s announcement from World Rugby was no surprise, with the wheels in motion on a rebrand for more than a year.

“The announcement itself is no surprise. What’s disappointing is the impact for New Zealand and we won’t be hosting a World Series event past this January,” Lendrum said.

“We expressed interest as an existing host of a tournament in the series in Hamilton and wished to carry on hosting, if we could find a way to do that. We had several discussions with World Rugby around it, but we have been told we won’t be successful.”

Fans at the New Zealand rugby sevens event at Waikato Stadium in 2018. Photo / Photosport

The New Zealand leg of the Sevens began in 2000 in Wellington but was moved to Waikato Stadium in 2018, after the Sky Stadium event’s ticket sales collapsed in dramatic fashion and turned the event from a guaranteed sell-out into somewhat of a sad punchline.

It’s also a bitter blow for both national sides — and they were only informed of the changes before playing the Dubai World Series event on the weekend.

“They’re obviously gutted, as you would expect,” Lendrum said. “There are not many greater thrills in rugby than putting on a black jersey and running out in front of a home crowd. I know how much our teams have loved playing at home.”

Lendrum says NZR plans to investigate the prospect of playing non-World Series tournaments at home so the sevens sides can still play in front of friends, family and local fans.

The Olympic champion Black Ferns Sevens, who are re-establishing themselves on the World Series after nearly three years of Covid interruptions, only managed one full home World Series event in Hamilton in 2020 and are in the process of a mini rebuild after seeing their grip on power in the women’s game taken away.

Australia, with old coach Tim Walsh returning to the helm, has surpassed the Black Ferns Sevens winning the World Series, Commonwealth Games and World Cup in quick succession.

The All Blacks Sevens have won 10 of the New Zealand events since 2000 and were nine-time winners in the capital including two three-peats, when the tournament was in its halcyon days. Their stints in Wellington helped introduce the likes of Ardie Savea and the Ioane brothers to the local and world stage.

Lendrum says it’s disappointing, but he’s realistic around World Rugby, who are trying to raise revenue to re-invest back in the game and the series globally.

“It’s a sad moment, isn’t it? I guess the message is Hamilton, upcoming in January, is the last event of its kind coming to our shores.”