Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: New Zealand leg of Sevens World Series to be scrapped after 23 years

By Elliott Smith
4 mins to read
Black Ferns Sevens perform the haka. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns Sevens perform the haka. Photo / Photosport

The final whistle is about to be blown on the New Zealand leg of the Sevens World Series, ending a run stretching back 23 years.

The Herald can reveal that January 21-22′s leg in Hamilton — the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport