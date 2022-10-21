Moana Pasifika standout Levi Aumua (left) should be playing for the likes of Samoa, according to coach Seilala Mapusua (right). Photos / Photosport

Moana Pasifika standout Levi Aumua (left) should be playing for the likes of Samoa, according to coach Seilala Mapusua (right). Photos / Photosport

Manu Samoa coach Seilala Mapusua has criticised the selection of Moana Pasifika midfielder Levi Aumua to the All Blacks setup, saying it's a blow to the Super Rugby club's purpose of existence.

Earlier this month, Aumua was selected to the All Blacks XV squad for its tour of the northern hemisphere after a standout Super Rugby Pacific campaign and two attempts by Mapusua to persuade the talented centre to play for Samoa.

His presence there hits a sore spot for Mapusua, who says it's a signal that New Zealand Rugby (NZR) will continue to plunder Pacific Island player stocks, despite their role in aiding the formation of Moana Pasifika - a team with a mandate to develop talent for Pacific Island nations.

"Absolutely it's frustrating," Mapusua told Stuff on Friday.

"Especially as he was selected and played for Moana Pasifika. The establishment of this team was to benefit Samoa, Tonga and Fiji.

"We looked at Moana Pasifika as our team. It is frustrating seeing guys like Levi being picked up by the All Blacks. Obviously it sends a message to all the other midfielders in the five [New Zealand] franchises. Frustrating is a nice way to put it."

While NZR are perfectly entitled to select Aumua - contractually, they can select up to three players from the franchise - and the All Blacks XV selection does not stop him from still playing for the countries he is eligible to represent, Mapusua worries that the move undermines the good work that had been done to establish Moana Pasifika.

"We waited a long time for a team like Moana Pasifika to be established. I'd like to think it's our team but this is a not-so-gentle reminder that yes we can have our team but the best players will still get picked up by, in this case, New Zealand."

While Moana Pasifika praised Aumua's selection, along with the addition of close to 30 players from its squad to the Samoa and Tongan international teams this year, Mapusua believes the situation needs to change to support the long-term competitiveness of Pacific rugby.

"What Moana Pasifika are saying is not untrue but at the same time, all it takes is one. If we are looking at things in principle, it should be 100 per cent [eligibility for the Pacific Islands teams]."

"One-hundred per cent," Mapusua said. "While everyone is saying it's not a capped team [the All Blacks XV] it clearly shows where the intention is and where players are being viewed.

"There's a chance that he could go on and be a key player for the All Blacks and go to the World Cup. There's also a very real chance that he might not."

If not, Aumua could end up like Fijian-born Pita Gus Sowakula, who played all of 29 minutes for All Blacks in 2022 before being dropped from the wider squad and is destined to miss the 2023 World Cup - a tournament he could easily have appeared in for Fiji.

Sowakula will now have to wait for three years from his last All Blacks cap before he can requalify for Fiji.

Rugby fans may never again experience the sight of Pita Gus Sowakula scoring a try for the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

Mapusua said he has not given up all hope of Aumua playing for Samoa at the World Cup, but time is running out for him to join the likes of former All Blacks Steven Luatua and Jeff Toomaga-Allen. Other former All Blacks who have been linked with a switch to Samoa ahead of the tournament include Lima Sopoaga, Julian Savea, Augustine Pulu, George Moala, Francis Saili and Charlie Faumuina; and Mapusua is open to all of them.

"If they are available to play for Samoa, then they're definitely in consideration," Mapusua said.

"But I'm trying to go to a World Cup. We don't have the time with all the games to try out different combinations. We're just trying to get to the same starting line as a Tier 1 team, for lack of a better word.

"We need to be building now. It comes back to the player. If you want to be available for selection, then we'll go from there. But while you're unavailable, then my focus goes elsewhere."

Manu Samoa's own northern hemisphere tour this November will see the side play Italy, Georgia and Romania.

Samoa squad for November tests

Backs: Tomasi Alosio, Des Sepulona, Tumua Manu, Joe Perez, Duncan Paia'aua, Alapati Leiua, Nigel Ah Wong, Danny Toala, Stacey Ili, Ulupano Seuteni, Rodney Iona, D'Angelo Leuila, Ere Enari, Jonathan Taumateine.

Forwards: Fritz Lee, Talalelei Gray, Afaesetiti Amosa, Jordan Taufua, Steven Luatua, Taleni Seu, Theo McFarland, Brian Alainu'uese, Chris Vui, Michael Ala'alatoa, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Donald Brighouse, Nephi Leatigaga, Jordan Lay, Seilala Lam, Manu Leiataua, Luteru Toloi.