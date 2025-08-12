Warriors coach Andrew Webster has recalled halfback Tanah Boyd and hooker Wayde Egan as the side looks to break a three-game losing streak when they face the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Boyd, 25, was dropped to the club’s reserve grade NSW Cup side last week after originally being named as a starter for the top grade team 24 hours out from their 32-14 loss to the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

Webster instead called on Te Maire Martin to fill in at No 7 for his second start of the season, but the utility left the field 22 minutes into the game after suffering a concussion.

Boyd has been named to return in the halfback jersey against the Dragons at Auckland’s Go Media Stadium on Friday night in what will be the Warriors’ penultimate home game of the NRL regular season.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will be without veteran second-rower Kurt Capewell, who also suffered a head knock against the Bulldogs. Leka Halasima moves from the bench into the starting lineup to replace him.