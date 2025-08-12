Advertisement
Updated

Warriors v Dragons: Tanah Boyd, Wayde Egan return to side in bid to break losing streak

Benjamin Plummer
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Sports journalists Bonnie Jansen and Christopher Reive join Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW.
Warriors coach Andrew Webster has recalled halfback Tanah Boyd and hooker Wayde Egan as the side looks to break a three-game losing streak when they face the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Boyd, 25, was dropped to the club’s reserve grade NSW Cup side last week after originally being named as

