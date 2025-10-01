Tedesco was also was named fullback and captain of the year; he joins a select group of men who have won the award twice, after claiming the medal in 2019.

He has also finished runner-up in the count in 2022 and 2024, the ABC reported.

“I’ve probably had a lot of critics and doubters the last couple of years so I guess to be back on this stage and winning this medal is a proud achievement for myself,” Tedesco said.

“It’s up there for sure. I mean, I really enjoyed this season.”

It was closer for the women’s voting, with Upton winning with 35 points from Broncos teammate Julia Robinson with 32 and Newcastle Knight Jesse Southwell with 31.

Upton scored a hat-trick and had a try assist in the Broncos’ final round match against the North Queensland Cowboys after taking the lead over Robinson in the penultimate round in a match that Robinson didn’t play.

“I was telling her she deserved it and she was telling me I did. We are best of friends and really good teammates,” Upton said.

Upton had won the award two years ago when she was playing for the Knights, the ABC reported.

In the past week, Clark, 28, was also voted in by his peers to the Rugby League Players’ Association dream team and named their recruit of the year.

In the Dally M voting for lock, he finished ahead of fellow Kiwi rep Naufahu Whyte from the Sydney Roosters and Penrith captain Isaah Yeo.

Clark, who played in all the Warriors’ 25 games this season, averaged 147 metres and 34 tackles a game.

Takimoana, 22, a convert from rugby union, scored 15 tries in her debut NRLW season for the Warriors, which included two hat-tricks.

She had led the try-scoring table for the competition until Upton overtook her late in the season.

Patricia Maliepo was a finalist for NRLW five-eighth of the year after a brilliant season. She had earlier been named in the players’ association dream team.

Former Warriors second rower Eliesa Katoa, who now plays for the Melbourne Storm, also made the NRL Dally M team.

Leka Halasima was a finalist for the Dally M second rower and rookie of the year awards.

Awards

Dally M NRL Medallist - James Tedesco

Dally M NRLW Medallist - Tamika Upton

Dally M NRL Captain of the Year - James Tedesco

Dally M NRLW Captain of the Year - Isabelle Kelly

Dally M NRL Coach of the Year - Ricky Stuart

Dally M NRLW Coach of the Year - John Strange

Dally M NRL Rookie of the Year - Robert Toia

Dally M NRLW Rookie of the Year - Shalom Sauaso

Ken Stephen Medal - Kieran Foran

Veronica White Medal - Rhiannon Byers

Dally M NRL Try of the Year - Mark Nawaqanitawase

Dally M NRLW Try of the Year - Indie Bostock

Dally M NRL Tackle of the Year - Ethan Strange

Dally M NRLW Tackle of the Year - Ivana Lauitiiti

The Peter Frilingos Headline Moment of the Year - The Miracle of Mudgee

NRL Dally M Team of the Year

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

2. Mark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters)

3. Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

4. Stephen Crichton (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

5. Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm)

6. Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders)

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

8. Addin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla Sharks)

9. Blayke Brailey (Cronulla Sharks)

10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

11. Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm)

12. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

13. Erin Clark (New Zealand Warriors)

NRLW Dally M Team of the Year

1. Tamika Upton (Brisbane Broncos)

2. Payton Takimoana (New Zealand Warriors)

3. Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters)

4. Julia Robinson (Brisbane Broncos)

5. Sheridan Gallagher (Newcastle Knights)

6. Gayle Broughton (Brisbane Broncos)

7. Jesse Southwell (Newcastle Knights)

8. Ellie Johnston (Cronulla Sharks)

9. Emma Manzelmann (North Queensland Cowboys)

10. Jessika Elliston (Gold Coast Titans)

11. Romy Teitzerl (Brisbane Broncos)

12. Yasmin Clydsdale (Newcastle Knights)

13. Olivia Kernick (Sydney Roosters)