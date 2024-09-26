A thunderous showdown of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves v Nelson Asofa-Solomona is coming.

There hasn’t been a Kiwi NRL match-up like this to savour for a long time.

And I’m backing Big Nelson to win the heavyweight prop battle.

Waerea-Hargreaves could be playing his last game in the NRL, for the Roosters against the Storm in this sudden-death playoff game at Melbourne.

The 35-year-old JWH is off to England where he will no doubt delight Hull Kingston Rovers fans and keep the referees busy.

He’s faced 38 charges and made 12 judiciary appearances over a career spanning more than 300 games, leading to 30 weeks of suspension. In the past few months alone, he’s been suspended for seven weeks for “careless” tackles.

Indeed, his judicial troubles have gathered pace over a long career during which new safety rules have emerged.

And yet as much as he has been lauded, his Kiwi test career hasn’t quite lived up to a reputation forged in the NRL.

Facing him in this tantalising NRL battle in Melbourne will be Asofa-Solomona, the current Kiwi enforcer whose loyalty to the black jersey has been inspiring during shifting times for international league.

Both players have no problem displaying their aggression - you might almost hear the ground shake from here on Friday night.

Melbourne’s spine is more dangerous and will be better organised, thanks to another Kiwis star Jahrome Hughes. And Harry Grant gives them amazing momentum from dummy-half. Asofa-Solomona will have the better platform to launch from.

Penrith take on Cronulla to find the other grand finalist. Champions Penrith stepped up a gear in their opening playoff match and will be too clinical, and well-rested, for the Sharks.

A Daily Telegraph statistic revealed Penrith have beaten Cronulla 90-0 over the past 228 minutes they have played. Ouch.

Coverage: Sky

All Blacks v Wallabies

All Blacks v Australia, 7.05pm Saturday

The Bledisloe Cup... and the main rugby event this weekend. The Cup isn’t on the line, with the All Blacks having already retained it.

But our brave lads are out to break their Wellington jinx.

And wait, there’s more.

Mr Fixit coach Wayne Smith has jetted in to help the All Blacks fix their second-half scoring yips.

Beauden Barrett (left) and Damian McKenzie (right) look on during an All Blacks training session in Wellington. Photo / Getty Images

Verdict: Playing the Wallabies at home is a great opportunity to break a couple of hoodoos.

In South Africa, there’s a tantalising Rugby Championship title decider between the Springboks and Pumas (Sunday, 4am). Rising Argentina have the potential – and necessary loose forward muscle – to put a serious ding in the World Cup holders’ aura. Forget Wellington – Mbombela is where most rugby attention should focus over the weekend.

Coverage: Sky

Silver Ferns v England Roses

Silver Ferns v England, 7pm Sunday

The Kiwis have still got Ausssie-bound Grace Nweke for this season, which means everything to their prospects. England arrive fresh from a win in Sydney – just their ninth-ever victory over Australia – although the Diamonds came roaring back in the series decider. International netball is tougher to predict than it used to be, although the Aussies remain the team to beat.

Coverage: Sky/Sky Open

WXV

Black Ferns v Ireland, 3pm Sunday

New Zealand v Ireland… a cricket score in store

Strange but true, the New Zealand and Irish women’s rugby sides have only met twice before. Even stranger, the score is 1-all.

Ruby Tui of the Black Ferns. New Zealand will take on Ireland on Sunday. Photo / Photosport

Ireland are making the big jump, from division three to one in the WXV series, hosted by Canada this year. It will be a leap too far when they take on the Black Ferns.

Coverage: Sky

AFL Grand Final

Sydney Swans v Brisbane Lions, Saturday 4:30pm

The tank top brigade’s big day in Melbourne, featuring two teams from Aussie Rules’ “growth areas”.

It will be the first time since 2006 that a team from the game’s heartland in Melbourne isn’t in the final.

There’s a strange disconnect between New Zealand and Aussie Rules, including an almost total lack of Kiwi links in the AFL ranks.

But the grand final at the magnificent MCG still makes for an exciting curio in a professional sport that retains a powerful, almost unique, connection with its devoted fans. The Swans are favoured going into the grand final (Saturday 4.30pm)

(Unfortunately, AFL games go on so long that the final will overlap the All Blacks-Wallabies test).

Coverage: Sky

Louis Vuitton Cup

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli v Ineos Britannia

More than handbags at midnight... LVC yachting final featuring Italy and Britain (including the daylight-savings factor).

The America’s Cup first-to-seven-wins challenger final is upon us, meaning it’s time to take much more than a passing interest in the Barcelona regatta. The two-races-a-day action continues at midnight on Saturday into the early hours of Sunday morning, when New Zealand puts its clocks forward. The ensuing races will start at 1am next week.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will race Ineos Britannia next week. Photo / Ricardo Pinto / America's Cup

So, who would Team New Zealand rather face in the foiling final?

Overall, they might be more concerned about Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. Then again, INEOS Britannia are led by the one and only Ben Ainslie, a man swimming in competitive juices.

Coverage: ThreeNow







