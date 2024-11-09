The two countries last met at the 2013 World Cup.

“It’s a big opportunity, it’s something we’ve been building towards for a long time with the Kumuls to play these big games against these big nations,” Martin said.

“For the country, for rugby league itself, we’ve seen what it has meant for other nations to get stronger and more competitive. That’s what we’re looking for.”

PNG has played England at the quarter-final stages of the past two World Cups but hasn’t faced off against Australia since 2010.

“For us to improve, we can grow our ranking by playing the top nations and unfortunately between the World Cups that hasn’t happened for PNG,” Kumuls coach Jason Demetriou told AAP.

“This is a great opportunity to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world and get a barometer of where we can improve going into that 2026 World Cup.

“There’s an authentic way the Kumuls play their footy and when we get that right we are as good an attacking team as anyone.”

The Kumuls will begin as $9 outsiders against a Kiwis side smarting from a last-gasp loss to Tonga.

PNG have only beaten New Zealand once in a home test in 1986.

The enormity of an upset would send shockwaves through the game as PNG’s quest to be given an NRL licence draws nearer.

“Hopefully the Prime Minister would give the country a public holiday,” joked back-rower Jeremiah Simbiken.

“It would mean a lot because footy brings everyone together in PNG … and that would give the country more opportunity to play some top-level footy.”

Simbiken is one of the Kumuls players hoping to leave an impression and secure his club future in 2025.

The forward was on the books of the Dolphins over the past two seasons but didn’t play an NRL game despite impressing in the Queensland Cup.

“Playing this game and playing my heart out for the country, hopefully something comes out of it,” Simbiken said.