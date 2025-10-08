Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been cleared to play in the English Super League grand final. Photo / Getty Images

Retiring New Zealand rugby league great Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will have the chance to end his career with an English Super League trophy after having his three-match ban overturned before Sunday’s (NZ time) grand final between Hull Kingston Rovers and the Wigan Warriors.

The 36-year-old was charged with a Grade C head contact offence after Hull KR’s semifinal win, for making contact with the head of St Helens winger Jon Bennison, who left the field and didn’t return after failing his head injury assessment.

There was no penalty awarded, and the video referee did not take any further action during the game, but Waerea-Hargreaves was later slapped with a three-match ban due to the Super League’s disciplinary points system.

However, the Robins have successfully appealed the decision, allowing Waerea-Hargreaves to take to the field for one last time and help his side win their first Super League title since 1985.

“The RFL’s independent Operational Rules Tribunal upheld the player’s not guilty play,” The Rugby Football League said in a statement. “He is therefore free to play in the grand final.”