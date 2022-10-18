Tonga's Isaiya Katoa breaks free to score a try against Papua New Guinea. Photosport

Tonga survived a serious scare from Papua New Guinea to win its Rugby League World Cup opener 24-18 on Tuesday.

The Tongans were favoured after reaching the semifinals in 2017 but blew an 18-6 halftime lead.

The Kumuls rallied to tie the score with 13 minutes to go before hooker Keaon Koloamatangi came through for Tonga with the winning try three minutes from the end.

After one-sided contests over the weekend, organisers will be thrilled with the penultimate match of round one which thoroughly entertained the crowd of 10,409.

PNG led early after second-rower Rhyse Martin breached the Tonga defence for the opening try, which he converted.

Dan Russell, on the left wing as a late replacement for Xavier Coates, went close to doubling the lead before having a try ruled out for a foot in touch.

The miss looked costly as Tonga started to assert its authority and drew level through centre Will Penisini. Then they took a stranglehold on the game with two tries in two minutes just before the break from forward Moeaki Fotuaika and teenage halfback Isaiya Katoa.

Katoa, who has yet to play in the NRL but has been signed by Wayne Bennett for new club the Dolphins in 2023, kicked a third conversion to make it 18-6 at halftime.

The Kumuls struck within a minute of the re-start when hooker Edwin Ipape demonstrated his strength by wriggling free from a string of attempted tackles to put Lachlan Lam over for their second try.

Martin's second goal cut the deficit to six points. PNG thought it scored again when Rodrick Tai squeezed in at the corner, only to have the try contentiously disallowed by video referee Ben Thaler.

However, the Kumuls' persistence paid off 13 minutes from the end when fullback Alex Johnston fashioned a try from a scrum for Russell, and Martin's touchline conversion leveled the score.

Katoa had a chance to win it for Tonga with a 40-meter penalty goal but he was off target for the first time in the match and it was left to Koloamatangi to come up with the decisive score after his side kept the ball alive on the last tackle.