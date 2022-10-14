Michael Maguire appears to have built a terrific culture in this team, of playing for the jersey. Photosport

OPINION

This is such a strong Kiwis squad that I'm still torn over some of the key World Cup selection issues facing coach Michael Maguire.

But I'm certain of one thing: this side is primed to win the trophy we have held just once before, in 2008.

This is the best-balanced Kiwis side I've ever seen.

It is full of form players from leading clubs with great cultures. This Kiwis team is stacked with players who produce the highest level of league week after week.

Apart from Tohu Harris — who would have added some skill to the forwards — everyone we need is there.

This is a team packed with tough hombres who dig deep into the line, and generate great ruck speed.

They will never take a backward step.

Maguire — from where I sit — appears to have built a terrific culture in this team, of playing for the jersey.

Including the highly respected Thomas Leuluai in the build-up, in the game at Leeds, was an unusual but clever move in further promoting that strong team ethos.

There is an air of belief around this team which is vital, and one we sometimes struggled to develop in the past when New Zealand had to pick players who were not even top choices for their clubs.

I also love what five-eighths Dylan Brown brings to the Kiwis. He is perfect for the sort of game at which we excel. Brown is direct, has speed, a great step and clever sleight of hand. He will create space and opportunity for those outside him.

This brings me to the first big selection call: Will Maguire keep the great Joey Manu at fullback, where he played against Tonga this year, or shift him back to the centres?

I don't have the perfect answer. Manu has been sensational when playing at fullback this year, and it is my preferred position for him. He is a machine in that role, and so industrious on the ball.

Then again the Kiwis don't have a centre in his class, and we need strong centres.

I would probably shift Manu back to the centres and put Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad in the No 1 jersey. It is a tough one though.

As for which prop to leave out… Maguire has such great choices that Moses Leota — a star of the NRL grand final — might miss the cut when it comes to the crunch.

If captain Jesse Bromwich and James Fisher-Harris are the starters, then I couldn't go past Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Nelson Asofa-Solomona on the bench. A genuine backrower like Briton Nikora — who runs superb out-to-in lines — could join them, along with a No 14 such as Jeremy Marshall-King.

The World Cup's credibility leaps forward at this tournament, with a spread of powerful teams. Of the Pacific nations, Tonga is the biggest threat, ahead of Samoa.

As for the Kiwis' predicted clash against Australia in the semifinals: great — let's get them out of the way before the final.

I am super confident about the Kiwis' prospects. Magure is doing a great job, and this is a super team with no major concerns going into the tournament.

Richie Barnett is a former professional rugby league footballer of the 1990s and 2000s. He played 27 tests for the Kiwis, and captaining them on 10 occasions. He has played for clubs in New Zealand, Australia and England.