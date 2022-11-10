Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Rugby League World Cup: Judgement day is coming - the Kiwis’ biggest issues against Kangaroos

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
Kiwis captain Jesse Bromwich. Photo / Photosport

Kiwis captain Jesse Bromwich. Photo / Photosport

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire is nearing his holy grail.

When he was appointed four years ago, the Australian was adamant he could take the Kiwis back to the top of international rugby league.

That seemed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport