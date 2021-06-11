Rugby league: Warriors withdraw from 2021 NRLW Premiership due to ongoing impacts from Covid-19 pandemic

The Warriors perform a haka prior to their NRLW match against the Dragons in 2020. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors women's side has withdrawn from the 2021 NRLW Premiership, citing ongoing impacts from Covid-19.

The Warriors were due to compete in the tournament which is set to kick-off in August and run alongside the men's competition.

Club CEO Cameron George said the key factor is the global pandemic, which continues to impact the club across the board.

"We're extremely cautious of the border situation and will continue to be so. It's uppermost in our thinking as we try to negotiate this year," he said.

"It meant we were able to include only five New Zealand-based players in our squad last year and uncertainty remains this year.

"As a club that prides itself in supporting the women's game, this has been an exceptionally difficult decision to make."

Madison Bartlett, Georgia Hale, Kanyon Paul, Hilda Peters and Crystal Tamarua were the only Kiwi-based players in the team, with the rest of the roster made up by Australians.

Despite the NRL footing travel costs for all four clubs, the Warriors were still paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to compete - costs that were easier to pay pre-pandemic.

On the same day the NRL has confirmed three new women's sides to join the competition this year in the Newcastle Knights, Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans. The competition will last five weeks before a finals series.

George said the Warriors are committed to being part of the 2022 women's Premeirship.

"We need to see significant investment in the pathways and development of the women's game in our country," he added.

"As it stands, we are a long way behind what we see in Australia. They have a very strong structure built on competitions, representative fixtures and a huge commitment to development."

The competition started in 2018 with the Warriors finishing third in each of the three seasons. They've been one of four foundation clubs alongside the Brisbane Broncos, St George Illawarra Dragons and Sydney Roosters.

The Broncos have won all three Premierships.

In 2020 the Warriors' women were mentored by Australian Jillaroos coach Brad Donald as travel restrictions meant Slade Griffin, who was initially appointed in the role, remained in New Zealand.