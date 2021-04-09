Rugby league: Warriors prop Addin Fonua-Blake set for surgery and extended stint on sidelines

Warriors Tohu Harris and Jazz Tevega weighed in on the team's performance as they prepare for their match with the Sea Eagles.

The Warriors will be without Addin Fonua-Blake for much longer than expected, with the star prop's knee injury worse than initially thought.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury during the side's loss to the Sydney Roosters last weekend, and Warriors coach Nathan Brown said the best-case scenario was that the prop would be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks.

However, the Warriors tonight confirmed news closer to the worst-case scenario, noting that Fonua-Blake could be sidelined for at least four months.

The Mate Ma'a Tonga international has fractured his left tibial tuberosity and also has a posterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Warriors said Fonua-Blake is likely to have surgery early next week to repair the extensor mechanism in his left knee.

Addin Fonua-Blake was injured during the Warriors' loss to the Sydney Roosters. Photo / Getty Images

Fonua-Blake, who joined the club this season after a stint with the Manly Sea Eagles, had made it clear as to why he was one of the top free agents on the market late last year through his play with the Warriors.

A dominant force in the middle of the park, coach Nathan Brown conceded it would take a massive effort to replace his production.

"Basically, the only way for us to replace Addin is collectively as a group of forwards," Brown said. "They all just pick up a little bit of slack, that is the key to it.

"Not any one player is going to come in and do what Addin does … It is more about a collective group of forwards doing a good job while Addin is out, so that when he does come back the club is in a decent position."

Fonua-Blake joins a growing list of lengthy absentees for the Warriors, alongside halfback Chanel Harris-Tavita and first choice centre pairing Euan Aitken and Peta Hiku.