Reece Walsh training ahead of the 2022 NRL season. Photosport

The Warriors have rubbished claims that young fullback Reece Walsh is "unsettled" at the club and could seek an early release from his contract.

Walsh was a standout for the Warriors last year, one of the bright spots from an overall disappointing campaign.

Although he struggled at times with the week to week intensity of the NRL, the rookie managed several spectacular performances, that belied his inexperience and lack of senior football.

In 16 first grade games, Walsh scored more tries (9) and made more line breaks (14) than any other Warrior, while only Kodi Nikorima had more try assists (14) than the Queenslander's 11.

The 19-year-old is seen as a key element of the club's future and there are high hopes about his combination with Shaun Johnson in 2022 and beyond.

However, a report in the Daily Telegraph on Monday claimed Walsh was feeling uneasy at the Warriors and indicated he could seek a move to another Queensland based club before the end of his current contract, which expires in 2024.

The Telegraph story didn't cite any specific sources and Warriors chief executive Cameron George said it was baseless.

"I'm refusing to give it any airtime whatsoever," George told the Herald. "Our focus is on this year. Everyone is going really well, Reece is doing a good job and the squad is doing a good job."

George said he is in regular contact with both Walsh and his manager Nash Dawson and added that the player was completely focused on the upcoming season.

Though it has been reported that Walsh has a player option in his favour for the 2024 season, but that's not quite right. It can only be triggered for welfare or family reasons and former Warrior's recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan described the clause as "pretty watertight" last year.

That was in response to a report that Brisbane were preparing a long range bid for Walsh.

O'Sullivan is now with 2023 expansion team the Redcliffe Dolphins, though there was an understanding at the time of his departure from the Auckland club that he wouldn't target any of the Warriors players in 2022, given his inside knowledge around their contracts along with the unusual situation of the Warriors training out of the Dolphins base this season.

Given his importance to the team, the chances of Walsh being granted an early release seem remote at this stage.

Meanwhile, George will assume the role of Warriors' interim chairman, in place of former chair Rob Croot.

Croot has left his role as managing director of Autex Industries, after a long tenure at the Avondale based company.

Croot had been Warriors' chairman since September 2019, when Autex assumed sole ownership of the NRL club, after previously being in partnership with the Carlaw Heritage Trust.

Croot's role became broader than a typical chair over the last 12 months, helping to manage commercial relationships in New Zealand, with George forced to relocate to Australia to be based with the team, with the borders locked down.

Autex owner and chief executive Mark Robinson remains on the Warriors board, along with George and two other Autex representatives.

"I'm assuming those responsibilities (as chair) for the foreseeable future," said George. "I'll be working closely with Mark and Autex and we will continue the strong connection and relationship between the two businesses."

"Rob was fantastic and a great guy to work with and Mark is very proactive in our space, in the business sector. We are looking forward to a lot of success with the club moving forward."