Shaun Johnson makes his return to the pitch for the Warriors this weekend. Photo / Photosport

When Shaun Johnson left New Zealand to take his place in the Warriors camp across the Tasman, he had no idea when he would see his family again.

Even with the announcement that the country would be opening its borders again soon, Johnson and wife Kayla couldn't put a date on it. Having to observe home isolation would not have worked for them, as they're both professional athletes and don't have the time to do so.

But ahead of his first game for the club since 2018 in Saturday's preseason clash against the Gold Coast Titans, Johnson was surprised to find Kayla and daughter Millah waiting for him in the hotel lobby earlier in the week.

"I had no idea that they were coming, and it really couldn't have come at a better time because I was really starting to miss them. It's been a good lift for me," Johnson said.

"My daughter, I was missing her quite a lot, and missing out on moments that I know I won't get back with her. The most pleasing thing for me was she hadn't forgotten who I was.

"It's not been an ideal situation. I won't try to sugarcoat it and say it's OK; it's been really hard. But to me it's all going to be worth it, and the first step to showing people that it's worth it is this weekend."

It will be a special moment for Johnson, who will don the Warriors jersey again five years after his departure from the club – made even more so with his family in attendance for the trial.

Johnson is expected to play an important role for the club this year as they look to patch up the game management issues that plagued them last season – particularly at the back end of matches. Johnson and fellow experienced half Ash Taylor, formerly of the Gold Coast Titans, were recruited in the off-season for 2022, providing depth in a position where that was lacking in 2021.

Warriors coach Nathan Brown noted as much this week, saying the biggest thing for the Warriors was Johnson's understanding of what is required on the pitch.

"He's a far more controlled player than he was when he was younger," Brown said.

"I think he's a far better team player now, he understands how to make other people look good and what the team needs."

For this weekend's trial, Johnson will lineup alongside Kodi Nikorima in the halves, which will likely be the halves combination for the opening round of the season in early March. With star fullback Reece Walsh serving a two-game suspension to begin the season, the Warriors have been trialing young half Chanel Harris-Tavita in the No 1 jersey, where he will again line up this weekend.

However, Brown is yet to commit to which way he is leaning in terms of an opening day halves combination.

"Chanel is a good chance of playing fullback for the first few weeks which makes it a race of two between Kodi and Ash Taylor. We'll just see what unfolds this week.

"The form part will play a fair bit and getting our defence right – all of us sides who are missing the eight, you're generally missing the eight because the worst part of your game is stopping tries. Shaun will obviously take a lot of control and do what is needed in the control and the kicking part, so if we have another have who can share a bit of the kicking, can kick well and defend really well, those two things will be a good start for us."