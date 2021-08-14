Rugby league: Season on the line as resurgent New Zealand Warriors chase surprise NRL finals berth

Jackson Frei will make his debut today. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors are wary of a Bulldogs ambush today, as they aim to keep their slim finals hopes alive.

For one of the first times in the last few months the Warriors will go into an NRL match as clear favourites, given they are coming off back-to-back wins while Canterbury-Bankstown are rooted to the foot of the table.

That's not necessarily a good thing.

Such expectation has proved difficult at times for the Auckland club, who are naturally more comfortable in the underdog role.

If the Warriors replicate the intensity and resilience shown in last week's comeback 18-16 win over the Sharks they should have too much quality for the struggling Bulldogs, but nothing is assured.

The Sydney club are on a six-game streak since their last win (against the Dragons in mid-June) but that run included close losses to the Roosters and Rabbitohs.

"The Bulldogs will present a difficult task for us," said Warriors assistant coach Justin Morgan. "They are a team that is very desperate and if you watch their games over the past month there are big chunks of the game that they are very competitive in.

"We don't want to be the team that allows them to gain some confidence and gain some momentum; they have got some really good strike players."

The Warriors won't lack for motivation, knowing that an unlikely finals berth is still possible, if they keep on banking victories.

"They will make it difficult for us at different stages [but] we need to win, to keep our season alive," said Morgan. "We haven't spoken about that but we all know deep down that is the case. We want to finish the season well, for our fans and for ourselves."

The Warriors' turnaround has been built on renewed belief but also a noticeable release of pressure.

They endured some crazy defeats in June and July, during a seven-game losing run, particularly to the Dragons and Knights, and must have wondered where their next win was coming from.

But that's gone now.

"The thing I sense is that confidence is starting to build," said Morgan. "The belief was always there with the gameplan and the style we wanted to play but we are starting to see that [confidence] a little bit more."

Sunday's match at Redcliffe will represent familiar surroundings, with the Brisbane club used as the Warriors' feeder team over the past two seasons.

"For some of the guys, like Jackson Frei, all his football has been played there so there is a level of comfort," agreed Morgan. "We are really excited to be going up there. There is a feeling that it is a home away from home for us and we are proud to play in front of Redcliffe fans."

Back rower Josh Curran is enjoying the upswing, after a season filled with dramas and disappointments, and hopes it can continue.

"We can still make the finals and we all have the belief that we can," said Curran. "We need to focus on each week and hopefully we can have a good run. This is our season on the line and we want to go out there and get a threepeat. These next couple of weeks are massive for our season."

Hooker Wayde Egan has passed fitness tests and is likely to return from a shoulder injury for the match, with Jazz Tevaga reverting to lock.

But Chad Townsend's comeback will be delayed for at least another week, with the halfback left out of the 19 named on Saturday night.

Warriors: Reece Walsh, Marcelo Montoya, Peta Hiku, Adam Pompey, Edward Kosi, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Sean O'Sullivan, Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Jackson Frei, Josh Curran, Euan Aitken, Jazz Tevaga. Interchange (from): Kodi Nikorima, Bunty Afoa, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Eliesa Katoa, Jack Murchie, Viliami Vailea.

Bulldogs: Nick Meaney, Corey Allan, Will Hopoate, Aaron Schoupp, Falakiko Manu, Bailey Biondi-Odo, Jake Averillo, Ava Seumanufagai, Jeremy Marshall-King, Ryan James, Adam Elliott, Matt Doorey, Josh Jackson. Interchange (from): Sione Katoa, Chris Patolo, Corey Horsburgh, Joe Stimson, Kyle Flanagan, Jayden Okunbor.