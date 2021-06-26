Rugby league: New Zealand Warriors star Reece Walsh pulls up with injury concern on eve of State of Origin debut

Mystics defender Kate Burley joins Focus Sport’s Cheree Kinnear as we look ahead to a weekend of netball, rugby sevens and more. Video / NZ Herald

Warriors star fullback Reece Walsh could miss out on making his State of Origin debut on Sunday after sustaining a leg injury while training with the Queensland squad.

News Corp reports the 18-year-old wunderkind pulled up during the captain's run, and will need to clear a fitness test ahead of Sunday night's Origin clash if he is to feature in the game.

Queensland coach Paul Green confirmed the injury, but was optimistic it was simply a niggle that Walsh would be able to overcome quickly.

"Reece did most of the captain's run, but he pulled up a bit earlier," Green told News Corp.

"His leg was a bit tight so we didn't want to risk him.

"I have to talk to the doctors so I don't know the specifics of it.

"I'm not sure if he will play, I think he will, but we will assess him [on Sunday] and see how he feels in the morning."

Reece Walsh is expected to make his Queensland debut on Sunday. Photo: NRL Images/Photosport

The injury is cause for concern for Queensland, who brought Walsh into the side after several other players were ruled out due to injuries. It will also be of plenty of concern to the Warriors, who have noted several times since acquiring Walsh that they weren't trying to hurry the 18-year-old along.

Warriors consultant Phil Gould slammed Queensland's decision to select Walsh, labelling it "disgracefully weak". He said calling on the teen star to fix Queensland's problems, especially after getting battered 50-6 in the first game, was irresponsible.

"[It's] typical of every young Queenslander to go up. That's what they want to do; they want to play for Queensland. Reece Walsh even [would've] had the thought of having his bag packed and ready to walk to Queensland if necessary to play for the mighty Maroons," Gould said on Channel Nine's 100% Footy.

"We wish him well. No one at the Warriors club was denying him the opportunity if it came for him. Everyone was just worried about his wellbeing and whether or not it was the right thing to be bringing him into a team, particularly this Queensland team at the moment."

Should Walsh be fit enough to take the field on Sunday night, he will become the second-youngest player to reach that stage, after former Queensland half Ben Ikin made his Origin debut in 1995 also at the age of 18.