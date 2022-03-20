Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Rugby league: Nathan Brown 'not frustrated, just disappointed' with Warriors loss to Gold Coast Titans

3 minutes to read
New Zealand Warriors v Gold Coast Titans highlights. Video / Sky Sports

New Zealand Warriors v Gold Coast Titans highlights. Video / Sky Sports

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

Nathan Brown isn't frustrated; he's just disappointed.

As far as he's concerned, the Warriors are not in the business of focusing on developing players this season, and some of the performances from more inexperienced players

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.