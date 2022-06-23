Dylan Brown has impressed at Kiwis training ahead of the test against Tonga. Photo / photosport.nz

Dylan Brown has impressed at Kiwis training ahead of the test against Tonga. Photo / photosport.nz

Before he has even played a test, Dylan Brown is being anointed as the next big thing.

Brown, who will make his Kiwis debut on Saturday against Mate Ma'a Tonga, has already been compared to Benji Marshall and is seen as the playmaker New Zealand can build around for the next decade.

It's staggering stuff, but not without foundation as Brown is one of the most exciting local prospects in years.

In his fourth season at Parramatta, the five-eighth has gone to a new level in 2022.

From 14 games he has recorded seven tries, eight try assists and 12 line breaks, and is averaging almost 130 running metres a week.

"He is improving all the time," Kiwis coach Michael Maguire told the Herald. "His leadership out on the field, taking control and really dominating a game. You see how he has evolved with his teammates at Parramatta; he is really finding his voice and is a big part of their team. That's adding to the success they are having."

Brown shrugs off any comparisons to Marshall – and also Shaun Johnson, who was a childhood idol – and knows he has a long way to go.

But he also wants to forge his own path and has been a dominant voice at Kiwis training this week, making his presence felt at his first camp.

He wanted to "up the ante" this season, after a below average 2021 campaign. He pays tribute to the influence of Eels halves partner Mitchell Moses, as well as their bludgeoning forward pack, for sharpening his output.

Brown is also happier off the field, after the Covid chaos of last year and is enjoying flatting with fellow Kiwis Isaiah Papali'i and Hayze Perham.

"People would think it was a bit of a party house, especially being footy players," said Brown. "But us Kiwis are all pretty humble blokes, we don't tend to get into too much trouble."

Life is good now but Brown's ascent has been hard earned, ever since he packed his bags as a 15-year-old for Sydney.

Growing up in Whangārei, he was mostly focussed on rugby union but dabbled in both codes when he could.

"I would play Saturday rugby and Sunday league," said Brown. "League was always good, a few extra days off school, to go to tournaments."

One event proved particularly pivotal, as Brown represented the Northern Swords in a national schoolboy tournament.

"I was a union boy but went over to one of the rep league teams," said Brown. "I picked them one year instead of rugby."

Brown impressed NRL scouts and was soon packing his bags for a try out at Parramatta.

"I came over for a trial and then they told me come back the next week," said Brown. "I've been there ever since, it worked out pretty well."

Brown has gone to a new level in his fourth season at Parramatta. Photo / Getty

After progressing through the grades, Brown made his NRL debut as an 18-year-old in the opening round of the 2019 season.

He celebrated his 22nd birthday on Tuesday but has already accumulated 68 first-grade games, including six playoff matches.

It's been an impressive apprenticeship and rare for a young Kiwi, as playmaking spots at Australian clubs tend to be monopolised by locals.

And it hasn't always been easy, especially playing for the Eels.

No club in the NRL has a bigger fanbase – Parramatta have supporters everywhere – which means their ups and downs are closely documented, as they search for their first premiership since the 1980s glory days, when they won four titles (1981, 1982, 1983 and 1986) in six years.

"Parramatta has been in a massive drought for 40 odd years so a lot of pressure rides on us there," said Brown. "Mitch and I have copped a lot of stick over the last couple of years and it is hard but the team is getting better and better and we have a team that can do good things this year."

As well as his test debut, tomorrow is also an audition for a World Cup spot, as Brown aims to stay ahead in the halves pecking order, before Maguire's final squad is revealed in October.

His playmaking game - though solid - might not yet compare to Marshall or Johnson, as it is still developing, but he already ticks a lot of other boxes, as a strong defender, more than capable kicker and damaging runner.

"I've seen him really evolve over the last couple of years and he has confidence and belief in what he can do," said Maguire. "He is very threatening any time he has the ball, he finds the fatigue forward and keeps them accountable with what they are doing."