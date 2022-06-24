Jahrome Hughes at Kiwis training. Photo / Photosport

Jahrome Hughes has had to wait a long time to start a test match – now he is set to be the Kiwis' main man for years to come.

The Melbourne Storm halfback is becoming one of the most dominant playmakers in the NRL and will continue a proud tradition of New Zealand No 7s against Tonga on Saturday (5:20pm).

But he's had to bide his time.

He was first called up in October 2018, part of the Kiwis squad for the test against Australia and three-match tour of England, but was one of four players that didn't see any game time.

When the Kiwis last played Tonga, in June 2019, Hughes had a utility role off the bench, with Benji Marshall and Shaun Johnson in the halves.

Hughes was an exciting talent – mainly seen at fullback for the Storm – but Kieran Foran and Kodi Nikorima were the other established Kiwis playmakers.

He had two more test interchange appearances later in 2019, against Australia and Great Britain, before the international game disappeared during the Covid pandemic.

That vacuum was frustrating for Hughes, whose stock rose dramatically with his club exploits.

He was a key figure in Melbourne's 2020 premiership triumph, then went to another level last year.

Hughes managed nine tries, 23 try assists and 20 line breaks and was recognised as the Storm's player of the season.

Now – finally – he gets to show his wares on the international stage.

"I wouldn't say I am the main man but I have probably gone up a little, gained a bit more experience over the last couple of years," Hughes tells the Herald. "I'm keen to get out there and have a bigger role than I have had in the past with the Kiwis. It's exciting. It's going to be a challenge, obviously, but a challenge I am looking forward to."

Jahrome Hughes scores against the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Hughes is quietly spoken but a natural leader. He has been one of the most prominent voices at training this week and that will extend to game time.

"A valuable weapon in the game is your talk and that is what Jahrome has done so well this year," said club and country teammate Brandon Smith. "At the Storm his leadership skills have gone through the roof and it is crazy now how much he controls the game and everything we do on the field."

Hughes is naturally self-effacing but wants to set an example.

"I'm keen to show some leadership," said Hughes. "You don't need much leadership when you're with the best Kiwis players in the NRL but just to show a bit of that, in the international arena."

Hughes is a late bloomer. After moving to Australia as a 14 year old, the Wellington product scored a first-grade debut at 19 for Gold Coast, but only played one more NRL game over the next three seasons.

He moved to Melbourne in 2017 but took a few years to cement his spot, not helped by a serious back injury.

"I'm pretty lucky to be where I am," said Hughes. "There has been a lot of hard work but definitely a bit of luck in it too, if you look back at the journey. If I didn't end up at the Storm, I don't know where I would be. I owe a lot to a lot of people."

The 27-year-old has plenty of big-game experience (three preliminary finals and one grand final) but isn't shy about seeking advice, aiming to catch up with some famous predecessors this week, with Stacey Jones in Kiwis camp and Marshall and Johnson a phone call away.

"I like looking back at the history of the [No 7] jersey," said Hughes. "I might reach out to those guys to get a bit of advice. I like doing that, for any tips or anything they can give me, or just to talk about the history."

Foran will be used to spell Smith on Saturday, as the Storm hooker isn't expected to manage 80 minutes after being mainly employed as a middle forward during this NRL season.

In the absence of Johnson, Nikorima and Jamayne Isaako, winger Jordan Rapana will be the Kiwis goal kicker. He hasn't had many chances at the Raiders over the years, with the presence of super boot Jarrod Crocker, but has landed 13 goals in five NRL games in the last two seasons.