Thomas Leuluai during a Kiwis media session. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

New Zealand rugby league stalwart Thomas Leuluai will end his career surrounded by 10 former Kiwis teammates, in a special farewell to the retiring utility.

The Kiwis play a World Cup warm-up match against Leeds Rhinos on Sunday (6am) at Headingley, which doubles as a unique tribute to the 37-year-old Leuluai.

Leuluai will appear at halfback and captain the Kiwis, as he dons the black and white V for one final time.

The genesis of the idea came earlier this year, after Leuluai announced he would be calling time on a remarkable 20-year career at the end of the Super League season.

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire got in touch to offer the opportunity, as an appreciation for Leuluai's contribution to the sport across almost 500 professional matches.

It will be a special moment for Leuluai, who played the last of his 40 tests at the 2017 World Cup.

There will be plenty of familiar faces, with Jordan Rapana, Peta Hiku, Kieran Foran, Jesse Bromwich, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Kenny Bromwich, Isaac Liu, Joseph Tapine and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak all ex-test teammates.

Former Kiwi centre Dean Whare, now at Les Catalans, is also on the bench along with a third guest player, Leuluai's Wigan teammate and ex-Samoa representative Willie Isa.

Of the World Cup squad, Canberra centre Sebastian Kris and Canterbury-Bankstown hooker Jeremy Marshall-King will make their New Zealand debuts.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will be used at fullback, as Maguire gives Joseph Manu more time to fully recover from the ankle issue that ended his club season early.

Thomas Leuluai training with Kiwis. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Roosters teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is serving a suspension, while the six Kiwis who featured in the NRL grand final (James Fisher-Harris, Moses Leota, Scott Sorensen, Dylan Brown, Isaiah Papali'I and Marata Niukore) weren't considered.

It's a vital hit-out, as most of the Kiwis contingent, aside from Cowboys centre Hiku, haven't played for several weeks.

While the appearance of Leuluai suggests a festival occasion, no one will be holding back, especially in the forwards where there is so much competition for places.

Isaac Liu returns after missing the Tonga test in June to attend the birth of his child, while Briton Nikora gets an early chance to impress among the back rowers.

Leuluai made his Warriors debut as a 17-year-old in 2003, becoming the youngest player to appear for the NRL club.

By the end of that season he was a Kiwi, part of the memorable 30-16 victory over the Kangaroos at Albany Stadium.

Leuluai accumulated 85 matches for the Warriors across two stints (2003-2004, 2013-2016) but is best recognised for deeds at Wigan, where he made 325 appearances across ten seasons (2007-2012; 2017-2022), crossing for 74 tries.

Leuluai won eight major trophies with the Lancashire club and signed off in the best way, leading them to a record 20th Challenge Cup final triumph in May, after an unlikely comeback from injury.

The highlight of his Kiwis career was the 2008 World Cup triumph, where he started at hooker in the final. He was also key to the 2010 Four Nations victory in Brisbane and part of the team that managed a record third successive win over the Kangaroos in the 2015 Anzac test, following on from double victories over Australia in the 2014 Four Nations tournament.

In all Leuluai managed an incredible 490 professional appearances, with 365 club games in England, 85 NRL matches and 40 tests.

Sunday's occasion reprises the 2015 Headingley encounter between the Kiwis and Leeds when the Rhinos farewelled New Zealanders Ali Lauitiiti and Kylie Leuluai.