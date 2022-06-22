Brandon Smith is chasing redemption with the Kiwis after a 'scrappy' year. Photo / Photosport

Kiwis hooker Brandon Smith wants to start making headlines on the field again, after a "scrappy" year by his standards.

Smith hopes that a strong performance against Mate Ma'a Tonga on Saturday can kickstart his Melbourne Storm season and also put him in a good place for the Rugby League World Cup in England.

Given the heights he has reached in recent years – recognised as the 2021 Dally M Hooker of the year – this season has been a dip.

It hasn't helped that Smith has been shuffled around, playing off the bench and at lock. And when he has played dummy half, it's often been after a week of training in the middle.

But Smith admits that his tumultuous off season has played a part.

"It's been a scrappy year, probably 6/10," Smith tells the Herald. "I always knew it was going to be after everything that went down. Hopefully I have a good game on Saturday and build a bit of confidence going back to club land."

Last September Smith was one of three Storm players featured in a leaked video, alleged to be taking an illicit substance.

The 'white powder scandal' led to a heavy fine and one game suspension, before candid comments in a November podcast interview about the Storm's drinking culture and his dreams of premiership glory with the Roosters led to more intense scrutiny.

His extended transfer negotiations – pursued by several clubs – also kept him in the spotlight, before he officially signed with the Bondi club in December.

Faced with an ongoing media storm, Smith tried to disappear from sight.

"I stayed around my family in Brisbane," said Smith. "I just stayed with them. They were my inner sanctum and didn't really judge me as bad as everyone else did. At the end of the day they love me and wanted me to be okay."

Smith also had to repair the relationship with Storm coach Craig Bellamy.

"He said 'I'm not going to hold any grudges against you … I need you to play well'," said Smith. "That is who he is; you want to play for him, you want to win games for him. He is one of those guys that can get the best out of everyone."

Brandon Smith during a Kiwis training session. Photo / Photosport

The biggest task this week is transitioning to test hooker, after barely playing there this season. It's not a new challenge but doesn't get any easier.

"It's been tough but that wasn't a problem [before] and hopefully we can do something special again," said Smith.

"I'll need to train my butt off this week. I'll have to do a lot more extras than the other boys, need to hone those skills in that position but it is where I love to play."

Coach Michael Maguire backed the 26-year-old, though has named Kieran Foran at No 14 if the Waiheke Island product needs a spell.

"He has played it all his life, as a young bloke coming through and the players around him will help him out, to make sure that he can get his running game going," said Maguire.

That ability to split defences was a feature of his two previous Mt Smart tests.

He was man of the match on Kiwis debut in the 26-24 win over the Kangaroos in November 2018, then again superb in the 34-14 victory over Tonga in June 2019, in another relentless display.

"I got lucky those two games," laughed Smith. "I played pretty well and hopefully I can go out there and replicate that."

After just seven tests, Smith is already a Kiwis fixture and hopes to leave a similar legacy to Issac Luke, who was a childhood inspiration.

Saturday's match is the last hit out for the full squad before the World Cup, with only a fortnight between the NRL grand final and the tournament opener.

Maguire has opted for Joseph Manu at fullback, with Marata Niukore and Peta Hiku in the centres. Manu has only played 10 of his 129 NRL games at the back, but Maguire wants to maximise his game involvement.

Niukore is one of four debutants, along with half Dylan Brown, winger Ronaldo Mulitalo and prop Moses Leota.

The Kiwi Ferns also have a quartet of new faces for the clash with Tonga, with the centre combination of Amy Turner and Page McGregor, back rower Roxy Murdoch-Masila and five eighth Laishon Albert-Jones.

The New Zealand Rugby League hope to break the attendance record for a women's international, which was set at 18,000 for the 2008 World Cup final.

Kiwis v Mate Ma'a Tonga (5.20pm); Kiwi Ferns v Tonga (3.10pm)

Saturday, 25 June - Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

Kiwis: Joey Manu, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Marata Niukore, Peta Hiku, Jordan Rapana, Dylan Brown, Jahrome Hughes, Jesse Bromwich (c), Brandon Smith, James Fisher-Harris, Isaiah Papali'i, Kenny Bromwich, Joseph Tapine

Interchange: Kieran Foran, Moses Leota, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Briton Nikora

Kiwi Ferns: Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly, Madison Bartlett, Page McGregor, Amy Turner, Katelyn Vaha'akolo, Laishon Albert-Jones, Raecene McGregor, Annetta-Claudia Nuuausala, Krystal Rota (c), Mya Hill-Moana, Roxy Murdoch-Masila, Ngatokotoru Arakua, Georgia Hale

Interchange: Nita Maynard, Charlotte Scanlan, Kararaina Wira-Kohu, Christyl Stowers