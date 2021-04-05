Rugby league: Kiwi Ferns player Nita Maynard arrested after alleged assault of security guards

Nita Maynard during a game for the Roosters. Photo / Getty

New Zealand rugby league international Nita Maynard has reportedly become the first NRLW player to be charged over an off-field incident.

Maynard has featured for the Sydney Roosters in the women's NRL competition as well as New South Wales in State of Origin and represented the Māori All Stars earlier this year.

AAP reports the 28-year-old has been charged after allegedly assaulting two security guards at a Sydney pub. She was arrested after being asked to leave the Northies hotel in Cronulla on Friday.

She had to be restrained after becoming aggressive and assaulting the security guards, police told AAP.

Maynard was part of the Roosters side that made the women's NRL final last season and is currently playing for the North Sydney Bears in the lead-up to the new NRLW season.

"Nita Maynard is contracted to North Sydney. North Sydney are dealing with it at the moment and keeping us in the loop with regards to their actions," a NSWRL spokesperson told AAP.

"We will review the matter further once North Sydney have determined a course of action.

"We are confident they have the matter in hand."

Maynard has played eight tests for New Zealand and featured in the 2017 World Cup final defeat to Australia. She also played rugby and rugby sevens for Australia before switching to league.