New Zealand’s Raecene McGregor. Photosport

New Zealand’s Joey Manu and Raecene McGregor have claimed the top awards at the 2022 International Rugby League Golden Boot Awards.

Manu became just the sixth Kiwis player to win the award since its inception in 1984.

McGregor is the first New Zealander to be awarded the Women’s Golden Boot, which was introduced in 2018 and won by Jillaroos centre Isabelle Kelly, who passed the honour to team-mate Jessica Sergis the following year.

Manu has been a revelation at fullback for the Kiwis – a position he doesn’t usually play for the Sydney Roosters – and was a stand-out in the mid-season Test against Tonga, as well as each of New Zealand’s World Cup matches.

“Joey and Raecene have been a standout players for New Zealand this entire year,” said NZRL CEO Greg Peters.

“Out of the six test matches the Kiwis have played, Joey has been MVP of half of those (against Tonga, Lebanon and Fiji) and has been one of our best throughout the World Cup. Raecene was only recently crowned Dally M Player of the Year and to add the best player in the international game to her calibre of awards is outstanding.

“Players like Joey and Raecene inspire generations of young Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns coming through at every level. They wear the jersey with pride and play an integral role in our game.

“I can’t think of any two more deserving, this is a great day to be a Kiwi and they have both done their countries proud.”

Manu ran a world record 401 metres with the ball in New Zealand’s mid-season Test against Tonga and has ran more than 300 metres in each of his five World Cup appearances.

McGregor’s award caps a stunning year for the Kiwi Ferns halfback, who was uncontracted for the postponed 2021 NRLW season until winning player-of-the match for the Māori All Stars.

After helping Sydney Roosters to the NRLW Premiership early in the year, she was awarded the Dally M Medal as the best player of the 2022 NRLW season.

Kiwi Ferns Head Coach Ricky Henry commented, “Rae is a special player, she’s one of those rare players; it’s been a fantastic year for her.

“She’s grown in this space not only as a leader but as a playmaker, she’s quality and the best in her position.

“Having her in our campaign has given us a lot of confidence not only with her ability to game manage but how she makes the players around her look good too.

“To be awarded Golden Boot is a massive achievement considering the amount of high-profile players that have been around the game for a long time.”

The Wheelchair Golden Boot went to England’s Sebastien Bechara.

Short lists:

Men: Josh Addo-Carr (Australia), Jarome Luai (Samoa), Joey Manu (New Zealand), Victor Radley (England), George Williams (England).

Women: Elsie Albert (Papua New Guinea), Tarryn Aiken (Australia), Amber-Paris Hall (New Zealand), Raecene McGregor (New Zealand), Courtney Winfield-Hill (England).

Previous Golden Boot Winners from New Zealand:

1987 Hugh McGahan

2002 Stacey Jones (NZL)

2010 Benji Marshall (NZL)

2014 Shaun Johnson (NZL)

2019 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (NZL)



