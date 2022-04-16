Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Rugby league: Jesse Arthars on NRL journey, joining the Warriors and his playing future

4 minutes to read
Jesse Arthars has made an impressive start to his career with the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Jesse Arthars has made an impressive start to his career with the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

For Jesse Arthars, the Covid-19 pandemic eventually came with a silver lining.

Stuck in a logjam of talent in the centres at the Brisbane Broncos, the 23-year-old was offered the chance to join the New

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.