Wests Tigers captain James Tamou has conceded a moment of madness could be the final act of his NRL career.

Late in his side's 72-6 loss to the Sydney Roosters on Saturday night - the biggest loss in the club's history - the veteran prop had a sin binning upgraded to a sending off after he gave referee Ben Cummins an extraordinary spray.

It came after Cummins ruled a suspect knock on as having gone backwards and allowed the Roosters to continue the play. Tamou was seen barking at Cummins while making a tackle on Sydney forward Angus Crichton, which saw Cummins penalise him for dissent and send him to the sin bin.

Tamou responded by telling the referee he was "f***ing incompetent" which saw him sent off.

The 304-match NRL star told team officials he wanted to front the media after the match to apologise for his actions, and said he had embarrassed himself.

"First of all, I apologise for my actions towards Ben Cummins. They [match officials] do a terrific job," Tamou said. "It obviously wasn't directed at him but the frustrations got the better of me, the emotions got the better of me.

"I will wear any criticism; I will be accountable for my actions. Obviously, the actions aren't acceptable towards the jersey, the club, the players, who are trying their backsides off. I probably took the easy way out instead of shaking their hand and looking them in the eye.

"I have got to wear that now and wear the criticism. I have got four kids at home and that is how they see their dad act. I've let everyone down, I've let myself down. I am embarrassed. I have let a lot of people down."

Melbourne Storm forward Brandon Smith received a three-match ban earlier this season for abusing referee Adam Gee and with just two rounds left of the season and the Tigers looking destined for the wooden spoon, a similar punishment would bring an end to Tamou's season.

The 12-test Australian representative has indicated he hopes to play on in 2023, but his role with the Tigers is uncertain under incoming Tigers coach Tim Sheens and he admits that moment may be the last of his NRL career.

"I actually didn't think of that until someone just mentioned it and my heart did drop," he said.

"I have got to be accountable for my actions. It would be a tough way to go out from a game that has given me a lot and that I have dedicated my body to. It is just something I will have to deal with. It's my own fault. I'm shattered.

"It would be great to go around again but I am also a bit of a pessimist and if that time comes where I have got to hang up the boots I'll be a realist and go out and find a job."