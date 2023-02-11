The result was less important than the occasion in Rotorua. Photo / Getty

By Michael Burgess at Rotorua International Stadium

Sometimes in sport the result doesn’t really matter.

The history books will show that the Indigenous All Stars prevailed 28-24 over the Māori All Stars on Saturday evening in Rotorua, in the first iteration of the preseason festival game on this side of the Tasman.

They will record that man of the match Nicho Hynes had a masterful performance for the visitors, with their classy spine proving the difference, though the understrength Māori side gave everything in a valiant display, where they held the lead for an hour.

But those bare facts won’t begin to sum up the joy, the passion and the pride on display, in a rollicking atmosphere in the geothermal city.

This was much more than a match, this was a genuine cultural celebration.

And it was pure blood and thunder league, as the game returned to the heartland.

Though the NRL has copped a lot of criticism over this fixture, in the end it was hard to imagine a better setting, though the spate of excited pitch invaders towards the end of the match wasn’t a great look.

The old-style setting of the Rotorua International Stadium – with only one covered grandstand – gave an 80s feeling, while the 17,644 crowd soaked up every moment, getting louder and louder as the evening wore on. There were some unusual touches – like punters sipping Canadian Club as they sat in spare media boxes – but that was all part of the fun.

And when was the last time you heard Pōkarekare Ana pumped out over the stadium speakers at an NRL match, or Poi E for that matter?

Against most expectations, the game was a beauty, tight and well contested.

The Māori were expected to be outpointed in the halves, with Zach Dockar-Clay and Paul Turner having less than 30 NRL games between them, up against the combined might of Cody Walker and Hynes. But they found a way for a while, while the Indigenous forwards also fronted up well, given the much bigger names in the Māori pack.

The pre-match was spectacular. The Indigenous team performed an impressive war cry – accompanied by the women’s squad – before a spine-tingling haka, with the Māori team performing alongside a local cultural group. It set the tone perfectly – as the vocal crowd lived every moment.

With the fans still in a frenzy, the Māori made an ideal start. After being gifted territory from a mistake, five-eighth Docker-Clay regathered his own grubber to dive over near the posts in the second minute.

The Indigenous team replied 12 minutes later, with Tyrell Sloan crossing out wide, after a sharp backline move with plenty of depth. Though there was obvious mutual respect, there was no lack of feeling, with Jack Wighton smashing James Fisher-Harris, dislodging the ball in the process. Selwyn Cobbo should have extended the visitors’ lead moments later but dropped the ball cold.

That proved costly early in the second quarter, with Jesse Arthars zipping over after a sharp blindside move. But the Indigenous team always looked dangerous out wide – with Hynes a constant menace – and got their reward when the Cronulla utility cut back across the grain for an impressive solo try.

There was further spice, as Latrell Mitchell confronted Jordan Rapana, with the Rabbitohs player unhappy about a late shot. Drama ensued just before halftime, with Josh Kerr sinbinned for a shoulder charge on Fisher-Harris.

But the Indigenous team were starting to click into gear and showed their awesome potency, with a 50-metre try early in the third quarter. It was finished by Brent Naden but Hynes was again the architect. However, the Māori lifted – with a couple of determined charges – before Jordan Riki busted through the middle.

That should have been the impetus for more, but a 90-metre intercept try to Cobbo was a heartbreaker. From there it started to look inevitable, with Cobbo crossing twice more in the space of five minutes to confirm the result, though a 77th-minute Preston Riki try provided some late cheer for the locals.

Earlier the women’s Māori All Stars took out a captivating clash, coming back from 12-8 down late in the second half to win 16-12. Fullback Gayle Broughton deservedly claimed the Trish Hina medal for player of the match, while Zali Fay scored two tries for the home side.

Maori All Stars 24 (Zach Dockar-Clay, Jesse Arthars, Jordan Riki, Preston Riki tries; Jordan Rapana 4 goals)

Indigenous All Stars 28 (Tyrell Sloan, Nicho Hynes, Brent Naden, Selwyn Cobbo 3 tries; Hynes 2 goals)

Halftime: 12-10