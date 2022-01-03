Rugby league: Former Kiwis centre Brad Takairangi arrested over alleged drink-driving incident

Brad Takairangi in action for the Kiwis at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup. Photo / Getty

Former Kiwis rugby league international Brad Takairangi has been stood down by his English club over a drink-driving allegation, according to a report by Hull Live.

The 32-year-old former Roosters, Titans and Eels player, who is currently signed with Hull Kingston Rovers, was arrested and is being investigated by police.

Hull KR stated it had "been made aware by the player and his legal representative of allegations brought against him by Humberside police.

"The matter is under review by the club and will be dealt with internally."

Hull Live said he was suspected of drink-driving and had been stood down from pre-season training.

The Australian-born Takairangi played for the Kiwis at the 2017 World Cup, and has also represented the Cook Islands and Māori All Stars.

He joined Hull KR in 2021, after a decade-long NRL career that saw him notch 178 NRL appearances and 32 tries.