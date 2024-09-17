The Black Ferns Sevens celebrate their win with friends and family at NZ House. Video / Cheree Kinnear

Black Ferns superstar and aspiring Kiwi Fern Stacey Waaka has had her NRLW season ended by a suspected fracture in her right fibula.

In her rookie season, the two-time Rugby World Cup winner has taken to her new code like a duck to water and swiftly entered the race for Rookie of the Year, scoring six tries in six appearances.

It was shortly after scoring the sixth of those in her Brisbane Broncos’ 20-16 victory over the Sharks on Saturday on the Gold Coast that Waaka had to leave the field at half time unable to continue, despite attempting to run off the injury in a display of true Kiwi toughness.

The Broncos and coach Scott Prince confirmed the news on Wednesday and said further scans would allow for a conclusive assessment and a timeframe for a return.

“Stacey has suffered a suspected fracture of the fibula and is awaiting further scans to determine the severity of the injury.