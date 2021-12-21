Rugby: Kiwi rugby player Kawa Leauma dies after after multi-storey fall in Amsterdam

Kawa Leauma played an unofficial game for Spain against Italy in October. Photo / Facebook

Auckland-born rugby player Kawa Leauma has died after being critically injured in a fall after representing Spain in a European international in Amsterdam.

The 32-year-old reportedly fell eight metres - apparently from a room - after the match between Spain and Holland in Amsterdam. The Spanish forward suffered head injuries.

This morning, the Spanish Rugby Federation confirmed Leauma's passing.

"We regret to announce the death this past night of Kawa Leauma, AMPO Ordizia and XV del León player, who last Saturday suffered an accident after the match between Spain against the Netherlands in Amsterdam," a translated statement from the Federation read.

"At the express wish of his wife, who is currently traveling to the Dutch capital, at the moment we cannot give more information and we ask for the utmost respect for her and her entire family. Rest in peace, Kawa."

Leauma - who has played for a number of Auckland clubs, including its representative sevens team - was in the Spanish squad which played the Netherlands on Sunday. He was hoping to make his official debut in the World Cup qualifying game, won 52-7 by Spain, after completing the necessary three years of residency.

He has made one unofficial appearance for Spain but was ultimately left out of the team for the match in Amsterdam, a World Cup qualifier, because of questions over his eligibility.