Woman charged over Maserati hit-and-run, motorcyclist left unconscious

The Maserati involved in the crash was understood to be a Levante model and dark coloured. Photo / NZ Police

An Auckland woman accused of knocking a motorcyclist to the ground in a Maserati - and leaving him unconscious - before fleeing the scene has been charged.

The alleged hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of Auckland's Great South Rd and Greenlane East on the evening of July 8.

The victim was on his motorbike waiting to turn right when a person driving a Maserati hit them and immediately left the scene, police said at the time.

Constable David Smith said the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and that "it could've been much worse".

"This driver has hit someone, injured them and then driven off with no regard for their safety.

"Along with being knocked unconscious, the victim also sustained leg injuries and we are lucky that we are not dealing with more serious injuries, or worse - a fatality," he said.

The Maserati was believed to be a Levante model and dark coloured.

The hit-and-run happened at the intersection of Greelane East and Great South Road. Image / Google

Today four charges have been laid against a 40-year-old woman.

She is accused of driving carelessly on Great South Rd on July 8 and thereby causing injury to the victim, and failing to report an accident involving an injury to, or the death of, a person while being the driver of a vehicle involved.

The woman also faces a charge of driving on Great South Rd in a manner which ... might have been dangerous to the public.

The fourth charge is for failing to stop and ascertain whether anyone had been injured, having been the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident.

This charge carries a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment or a $20,000 fine.

The woman is scheduled to appear in Auckland District Court on February 28.

At the time of the crash, police said the Maserati had "sustained damage" to its right side and was also missing part of its right wing mirror cover.