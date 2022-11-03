Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Jordie Barrett selection a significant shift for All Blacks

Liam Napier
By
6 mins to read
Jordie Barrett says there's a different kind of excitement brewing for him ahead of the All Blacks test against Wales in Cardiff. Photo / Photosport

Jordie Barrett says there's a different kind of excitement brewing for him ahead of the All Blacks test against Wales in Cardiff. Photo / Photosport

Butterflies set in when Jordie Barrett discovered he will start his second test in the midfield for the All Blacks.

Barrett has featured in 45 tests – 24 at fullback, eight on the wing. Yet

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport