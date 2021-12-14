Rugby: Joe Schmidt welcomed into the All Blacks with Mr Fix it brief

Former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt joins the All Blacks set-up as a selector. Photosport

Adversary to asset. All Blacks conqueror to in house guru. Joe Schmidt has been officially welcomed home, with a brief as Mr Fix it.

New Zealand's rugby ecosystem is so small that so many elite coaches are forced abroad. By securing Schmidt's services to replace Grant Fox as independent selector, and performance analyst, from next August, the All Blacks have lured one of their best back into the fold.

Ian Foster and Schmidt's relationship stretches back to coaching against each other with Bay of Plenty and Waikato; the Chiefs and the Blues and, of course, the All Blacks and Ireland. Their mutual respect was further reinforced by Schmidt's 2-3 record against the All Blacks, who had never previously lost to Ireland.

Gregor Paul: How Joe Schmidt can get the best out of the All Blacks

In explaining his long-held desire to work alongside Schmidt, having courted him since assuming the All Blacks head coach role after the 2019 World Cup, Foster had to show vulnerability and admit he needs help to amend the familiar flaws confronting his team.

"I've loved our conversations the last couple of years as we've tried to talk about possible combinations and I'm delighted we've arrived at this point where we can confirm his appointment," Foster said.

"He's very analytical in a very practical way. He's got a big picture of the game and he breaks that down really well for his playing group. It's been easy to see the success he's had with that technique.

"He sees the game slightly differently to me and it's a great time to bring a fresh set of eyes into the picture. I think we're tracking really well but it's a great way to put us under the microscope and make sure we're maximising our growth.

"He's also a bloke I know you can have a good honest conversation with and from an All Blacks' selection perspective, that's critical.

"You learn in the international game that you don't know everything. We need people to help us grow. At times you've got to expose yourself to being really challenged. The fact Joe has a different perspective on the game is vital for us. We feel privileged he's accepted the role.

Liam Napier: What Joe Schmidt will bring to ailing All Blacks

"We think we're doing a lot of things well but we're fully aware we've got some areas to tweak so I'm sure he'll be a big help in that space."

Timing played a major part in Schmidt accepting the All Blacks position that will inevitably have influence well beyond selection.

After finishing his seven-year tenure with Ireland following the 2019 World Cup, Schmidt originally planned to maintain his role as World Rugby director of high performance through to 2023. The global pandemic made visiting two of his four children in Dublin difficult, however, and his son who suffers from severe epilepsy is now settled in New Zealand, leaving the pieces to fall into place for a natural progression from Blues support coach to All Blacks selector next year.

"Staying here made a lot of sense and being involved in the All Blacks is something really exciting, Schmidt said. "To be honest it's a bit daunting but at the same time if you're going to challenge yourself and other people it has to be a bit daunting because that's what high performance is all about."

Schmidt pushed his start date past the All Blacks three test series with Ireland in July to avoid the added scrutiny of facing his former team, but he also made the comparison to England's Andy Farrell, his former assistant, now leading Ireland.

"The reality is Faz is in charge of Ireland and we stole him out of the English coaching barrel and Stuart Lancaster is coaching Leinster who provide the bulk of the Irish squad at the moment and they're both ex-England.

"There's a reality around the professional and the international game that it's a competition to get people into places so they'd appreciate that.

"I'm sure they appreciate I'm not that keen to get started until early August. It will give me a chance to sit back."

Schmidt's appeal is such it cannot be narrowed to selection alone. He is a self-confessed analyst geek; a meticulous planner and perfectionist. His experience in the Northern Hemisphere, where he spent much of the past 15 years honing his craft and collecting titles, will be invaluable for an All Blacks side emerging from successive defeats to Ireland and France.

Foster knows elements of the All Blacks game need innovation and Schmidt, having previously exposed their flaws, will poke those most vulnerable.

"Two years out from a World Cup it's a great time to do that," Foster said. "This current year showed we had a good formula for a large part but it didn't quite work at the end so we've got to pull that apart. Joe will be a great asset for us to go through that process.

"We know we've got growth to do and I'm sure Joe's experience in the Northern Hemisphere is going to be really useful for us. That's not the only thing. It's more about his ability to look at players and see their strengths and weaknesses and that's key as a selector.

"Performance and coaching are 80 per cent selection so it's a vital component. It's something we take seriously."

In many ways the backroom role suits Schmidt. It will allow him to largely shun the spotlight and dedicate his efforts to devising creative solutions. He does not come with a big ego. Nor is he shy in expressing forthright opinions. That's exactly what the All Blacks need.

"A lot of head coaching is managing up and out and not getting the time you really want with your feet on the ground doing the job," Schmidt said. "I'm looking forward to doing less of the management and putting a bit of headspace around player performance and development and the sorts of combinations Fozzy and the team are looking for so I can best complement what they're looking to put in place."

Once a 68kg Manawatu wing Schmidt joked he was only effective running down wind. His challenge now is to help guide the All Blacks into the stiff headwind blowing from the north.