Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: Joe Schmidt's mission and how the All Blacks can benefit

5 minutes to read
Ian Foster and Joe Schmidt talk ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final between the All Blacks and Ireland. Photo / Getty

Ian Foster and Joe Schmidt talk ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final between the All Blacks and Ireland. Photo / Getty

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

Ireland under Joe Schmidt's coaching were masters at making not a lot go a long way.

During his tenure they were mostly a collection of solid but unspectacular professionals driven by a couple of world-class

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.