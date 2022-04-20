Jack Goodhue will make his return for the Crusaders on Sunday in their Super Rugby Pacific match with the Rebels in Melbourne.
The 26-year-old midfielder has been sidelined for a year with a knee injury.
He's been named to start at second-five with vice-captain David Havili omitted from the 23.
There are two further changes in the Crusaders backline to face the Rebels; Mitch Drummond joins the run-on team at halfback in place of Bryn Hall, while Will Jordan will sit out this weekend's match altogether and George Bridge takes the starting spot at fullback.
Codie Taylor will captain the side in the absence of the suspended Scott Barrett.
Sam Whitelock also returns after four weeks off with a broken finger while Joe Moody has been ruled out of the tour of Australia with a knee injury he sustained against the Blues, meaning fellow All Black George Bower will start at loosehead prop and Tamaiti Williams joins the reserves.
Crusaders team to play the Melbourne Rebels:
1. George Bower
2. Codie Taylor (C)
3. Oli Jager
4. Zach Gallagher
5. Sam Whitelock (VC)
6. Pablo Matera
7. Ethan Blackadder
8. Cullen Grace
9. Mitch Drummond
10. Richie Mo'unga (VC)
11. Leicester Fainga'anuku
12. Jack Goodhue
13. Braydon Ennor
14. Sevu Reece
15. George Bridge
RESERVES:
16. Ricky Jackson
17. Tamaiti Williams
18. Fletcher Newell
19. Dominic Gardiner
20. Corey Kellow
21. Bryn Hall
22. Fergus Burke
23. Chay Fihaki