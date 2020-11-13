Rugby: Ireland too strong for Wales in Nations Cup opener in Dublin

New Zealander James Lowe scored a try on debut for Ireland. Photo / AP

Kiwi James Lowe has had a flying start to his international rugby career with Ireland, scoring a try on debut against Wales in the new Autumn Nations Cup.

Wales was consigned to a sixth consecutive defeat by Ireland which comfortably won the opening match 32-9.

Ireland overcame two late player withdrawals and injury-enforced exits by both of its flyhalves in an empty Lansdowne Road.

The Irish dominated the first half when lock Quinn Roux scored the only try, and Wales fought back in the second half but it still didn't threaten the home side's tryline. Wales is on its worst losing run in seven years, and Georgia will smell blood when they meet next week.

Coach Andy Farrell's experimental Ireland selection, two weeks after a failed bid to win the Six Nations in Paris, came up trumps as new caps Lowe, on the left wing, was a constant danger and dotted down at the very end, and flyhalf Billy Burns played like a polished veteran in his 35 minutes after replacing an injured Jonathan Sexton. Given a first start, scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park also sparked the side with speedy service.

Lowe, who has played four times for the Māori All Blacks, became eligible to represent Ireland after qualifying through residency earlier this month.

Sexton, Burns, and Conor Murray kicked two penalties each as they punished a Wales side that couldn't hold its discipline without the ball, and struggled in scrums in the first half and lineouts in the second. Leigh Halfpenny kicked all of Wales' points.

The stop-start nature of the match underscored the disappointment at the earlier cancellation of the France-Fiji game on Sunday, on paper the best matchup of the first round.

Ireland started with setbacks before kickoff when lock Iain Henderson ("medical issue") and fullback Jacob Stockdale (sore calf) had to withdraw, bringing in Roux and Andrew Conway, and moving Hugo Keenan to fullback.