Rugby: Inside All Blacks' Australian ultimatum - Springboks tests scrapped, Bledisloe Cup clash at Wembley?

Head-spinning scenario planning amid the global pandemic is in full swing for the All Blacks as Sanzaar weighs three possible Rugby Championship host countries.

With three options on the table for the four-nation tournament, the Herald understands the All Blacks are preparing to be away from home for 13 to 15 weeks.

With New Zealand in Covid-19 alert level 4, and two weeks quarantine required to re-enter, NZ Rugby will later today officially cancel the two Springboks tests scheduled for September 25 in Dunedin and October 2 at Eden Park.

The first of those will be the 100th test between the All Blacks and Springboks, which may now be staged at Twickenham.

Due to the national lockdown NZ Rugby will also cancel two Black Ferns tests against the Wallaroos scheduled for September 26 in Christchurch and Eden Park the following week.

The Herald understands the All Blacks are potentially preparing to depart New Zealand for Perth this Saturday, but will only board the plane then if Rugby Australia provides assurances Queensland will host the Rugby Championship.

If Rugby Australia cannot meet the Friday deadline to give that guarantee, the All Blacks will delay their departure and the third, sold-out Bledisloe Cup test in Perth on August 28 will have to be rescheduled.

The All Blacks are committed to playing the third Bledisloe, but if they do not leave on Saturday it will need to be pushed back to September 4 in Perth. Or, the Herald has learned, it could potentially be staged at the end of the Rugby Championship on October 9 – possibly at Wembley.

Ardie Savea, Rieko Ioane and Akira Ioane of the All Blacks line up for the national anthem ahead of the Bledisloe Cup match against Australia. Photo / Getty Images.

Sanzaar are understood to be working through three scenarios for the Rugby Championship, with a decision expected within the next 48 hours. Those include staging the tournament in Queensland, South Africa, or Europe.

The Herald understands NZ Rugby is unlikely to agree to South Africa hosting the tournament. As it stands, matches in the Republic cannot be played with crowds and travelling there could pose problems for the All Blacks entering Washington DC for their money-making test against the USA on October 23.

Hosting the Rugby Championship in South Africa would also force the All Blacks to traverse multiple time zones - South Africa-USA-Europe - en route to their end-of-year tour.

The All Blacks huddle ahead of the International Test Match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Fiji at FMG Stadium Waikato. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Queensland remains a strong contender to host the tournament, with Rugby Australia said to be positive it will secure late approval from the State government despite the border being closed to New Zealand on Thursday.

Europe has emerged as an enticing prospect as it allows matches to be played with full crowds. The Herald understands the first Rugby Championship test would be held in Paris as this is the best quarantine route that would allow all four teams to progress onto the UK, where matches are being eyed for Twickenham, Cardiff and possibly Dublin.

If the Rugby Championship is held in Europe the All Blacks and Wallabies could potentially play their third Bledisloe at Wembley on October 9. The All Blacks would then likely send a reduced squad to Washington DC, with the remainder staying in the UK to prepare for their opening end-of-year tour game against Wales in Cardiff on October 30.

Should the All Blacks leave New Zealand this Saturday they would be away from home for 15 weeks, a timeframe that includes two weeks hotel quarantine on return.