Spy: Head High - All Blacks stars Anton Lienert-Brown, Troy Flavell, Pita Alatini cameo roles on TV rugby drama

All Blacks Pita Alatini, Troy Flavell and Anton Lienert-Brown will all cameo in Three's rugby drama Head High.

Local drama series Head High brings out the rugby big guns in tomorrow night's episode, with a cameo from former and current All Blacks to show the team how it's really done.

Anton Lienert-Brown, Troy Flavell and Pita Alatini all make guest appearances on the show, called in to help make up the numbers when the Old Boys' team, lead by Craig Hall and Robbie Magasiva's characters Vince and Mitch, take on the Southdown 1st XV.

When the Old Boys can't find enough willing and able parents, Mitch calls on professional rugby players Alatini, Flavell and Lienert-Brown to make up the numbers, much to the 1st XV's disgust.

Another former All Black, Charlie Riechelmann, also appears in the series later in the season.

Alatini, Flavell and Riechelmann appeared in the reality series Match Fit last year.

Jayden Daniels stars as Mana in Three's rugby drama Head High.

Lead actor Jayden Daniels says it was a great experience to play against the former and current All Blacks.

"It was mean having them play against us, some of the best players in the country and they could definitely act," Daniels tells Spy.

However, Alatini isn't so sure he'd give up his day job and retrain as an actor.

"I'm not sure I'd be very good at remembering all the lines," he tells Spy.

"I really enjoyed the first series of Head High, I think it's a relatable and beautifully made show.

"When I got the call to come be on the show for series 2, I was totally in. We had a lot of fun playing a game of rugby. I have to say, we had some pretty good players in our team with the likes of Joe Naufahu and Robbie Magasiva, who have all played high levels of rugby, so our team was super stacked."