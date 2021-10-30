Rugby: Infamous pitch invader 'Jarvo' joins All Blacks anthem

A pitch invader is escorted off the pitch by security during the Autumn International match between Wales and New Zealand at Principality Stadium. Photo / Getty

A pitch invader is escorted off the pitch by security during the Autumn International match between Wales and New Zealand at Principality Stadium. Photo / Getty

A pitch invader who made headlines earlier this year after getting onto Lord's during a cricket match has struck again after standing next to the All Blacks in full kit at the start of the national anthem ahead of this morning's test in Cardiff.

'Jarvo', who also made it onto the field at an NFL game in London this month, was dressed in the All Blacks jersey and stood on the end of the team line next to reserve Tyrel Lomax for the start of the anthem.

A pitch invader stands next to the All Blacks during the Autumn International match between Wales and New Zealand at Principality Stadium. Photo / Getty

It was a couple of seconds into the national anthem before he was taken away by security.

He was wearing a mask which may allay some Covid fears for the All Blacks who have been instructed to stay away from fans during the test.

Covid cases in Wales continue to hit record numbers.

The All Blacks are, therefore, adopting strict precautions on tour that confines the team to a bubble with no public interaction.

Restrictions include the Welsh Rugby Union preventing anyone near training this week, the All Blacks entering the back entrance of their hotel and using their own lift.

A pitch invader is escorted off the pitch by security during the international match between Wales and New Zealand at Principality Stadium. Photo / Getty

In August, 'Jarvo' left the Indian cricket team in hysterics after he casually waltzed onto Lord's alongside Virat Kohli and his teammates.

England was 3/216 when players returned from the lunch break on day three, but nobody noticed India had 12 men on the field.

Donning the Indian Test jersey he walked towards the pitch and began ordering field changes.

"Some random chap in whites had made his way into the middle with the Indian players, and he stood there as if he was about to take part in the Test match," England great Michael Atherton laughed on Sky Sports.