All Blacks dominate Australia 40-14. Video / Sky Sport

With the title cabinet well stocked, and their trajectory pointing to a revival, Ian Foster is promising the best is yet to come from his All Blacks.

A jaded yet satisfied Foster fronted on Sunday in Auckland for the final time before savouring a few days off after the All Blacks clinched the Rugby Championship title following their 40-14 victory against the Wallabies at Eden Park, and the Springboks failed to secure a bonus point win over the Pumas.

It's been a torrid season in many respects for Foster's All Blacks but, having improved this year's record to 5-4, while locking away the Bledisloe, Freedom Cups and Rugby Championship, their future prospects stand on the verge of transforming from bleak to bright.

"We did it the hard way but we gave ourselves a chance last night and it was enough," Foster said as the Rugby Championship trophy sat in the background at the team hotel. "It's very special. It's been a very different journey to other Rugby Championships we've won. To do it from behind the eight ball and to have to climb through that is not the way we wanted but it's really satisfying. I'm really proud of the effort the boys have put in."

With a home series loss to Ireland in July, before splitting away challenges with the Springboks and home ties against the Pumas, the All Blacks traversed unwanted territory prior to the traditional Bledisloe series. After their knife-edge escape in Melbourne last week, the All Blacks continued their theme of responding to a patchy performance with an utterly dominant and clinical display at Eden Park.

"We've learnt under pressure we stay tight and we've sought solutions that have made all of us uncomfortable at times. We've proven to ourselves that we can climb through some adversity, and there'll be more to come," Foster said.

"That's what international rugby is all about. I'm proud of the way the team has dealt with the pressure of not performing to the level we want and haven't sulked, just got into their work."

Ian Foster says his All Blacks side is on a journey that's trending towards success in 2023. Photo / Photosport

On a personal level Foster has survived fever pitch scrutiny – after replacing two assistant coaches – to receive backing from his New Zealand Rugby bosses through to next year's World Cup. He's emerged out the other side to a position where definitive improvements outweigh areas that need attention.

"As a coach you grow through experiences. You've got to do the right thing for the team. Sometimes that's easy, and sometimes that's hard. It's hard to explain sometimes the journey the team is taking but sometimes you can't explain it, you've got to go and do it."

Foster is pleased with progress from the All Blacks game-understanding as forwards coach Jason Ryan and attack mentor Joe Schmidt's influences grow. He noted significant shifts from the set piece, ball carrying and defence, the latter setting the tone against the Wallabies, but highlighted converting line breaks and shutting opposition out in the final quarter among aspects high on the improvement agenda.

"They're small things but they'll be important in 12 months' time. There's still quite a bit left in this tank. We saw that even last night. The building blocks are nice but there's still a lot of finishing touches that we're not quite getting right, but what a great spot to be.

"We're still not an 80-minute team. That requires a mental approach to our game where we're a little bit more relentless than what we are, but we can all agree we're going upwards in that area.

"It takes a while to get people to understand that if you knock off for half a second in a test match you get punished. We've had a lot of good spells in games the past two months but we didn't quite get that if you don't nail every moment, you get hurt. Once you get hurt on the scoreboard it becomes hard to catch up."

The addition of Jason Ryan (L) and Joe Schmidt to the All Blacks coaching fold has proven to a be a shrewd move. Photo / Photosport

As they target the four-test northern tour and lifting their ranking from fourth in the world, the All Blacks will now savour two weeks off before Foster names his next squad.

A group of 10-12 fringe squad members will play NPC during that time. The All Blacks then assemble in Nelson for a three-day camp ahead of their opening northern tour test against Japan in Tokyo on October 29.

The two-week break is designed to help the All Blacks avoid fatigue against Wales, Scotland and the headline England fixture to finish the year at Twickenham.

"That's a deliberate strategy. We want to get stuck into this northern tour. It's important we finish that in a position with a really clear picture of what we're going to do because next year is pretty thin with five tests before the World Cup.

"We're concerned about showing improvement and our trajectory is upwards because where we want to be in 12 months is not two, three, four or five it's to be one. That's pretty important to us."

In their quest to right the ship that, a matter of months ago, threatened to sink, the All Blacks are essentially halfway there.