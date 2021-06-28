Rugby: How Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett deal with battle for All Blacks No 10 jersey

Richie Mo'unga shares his battle against Beauden Barrett for the number 10 spot in the upcoming test against Tonga. Video / NZ Herald

For Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett, the constant narrative around which of the two will be named as the All Blacks No 10 on any given week is one they can't ignore.

With both players named in the 36-man squad for the upcoming series against Tonga and Fiji, the discussion over who would get the jersey has heated up once again, with the All Blacks playing against Tonga in Auckland on Saturday night.

Speaking about the narrative, Mo'unga admitted he and Barrett talk about it, and said it makes little sense to ignore it.

"We're open about it," Mo'unga said. "We address the elephant in the room, but we're not bigger than the team.

"It's far greater than the individual and for us it's about whatever is best for the team. For me, if he's wearing the 10 jersey this week, it's about how can I best prepare him? How can I best prepare the team to go out there and perform? It's putting your ego on the hook. I'd love to wear the 10 jersey but, if not, what does the best teammate look like going forward?

"It's a healthy relationship, and I'm sure he feels the same way about me as well. But 10 is such a crucial position; it's the driver of the team, it's the position where you've got to take the lead. We both have different ways of doing that but I'm sure whoever gets to don that 10 jersey will do a great job."

The No 10 jersey is one of several areas of interest in the squad for this weekend's game against Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium. With first-choice midfield duo Jack Goodhue and Anton Lienert-Brown both unavailable due to injury, there are a number of contenders for those starting role, while any one of Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Damian McKenzie or Beauden Barrett could find themselves named at fullback, and Joe Moody's absence means the starting loosehead prop role is available.

"There's a lot of competition out there in different positions, and I think it's really healthy for the team," Mo'unga said.

"It's healthy for us because it's a big challenge to know that I've got someone like Baz (Barrett) wanting the same jersey as me, it's motivating, it's inspiring; it's not an unhealthy challenge, I must say. It's one that's going to be better for the team. Whoever dons the jersey, I'll be happy for him and he'll be happy for me.

"It puts a lot of pressure on me because we know what he is capable of, the man he is, the influence he has, and if I'm wearing the 10 jersey I don't want to let him down – as well as the country."

Whoever is named for Saturday's match, they are expected to meet an unusual task of playing in front of an Auckland crowd that won't necessarily be cheering for them. Historically, Tongan fans have flocked to support their national teams whenever they play in New Zealand.

Fans filled out the stadium when the sides met in Hamilton prior to the 2019 Rugby World Cup, and Mt Smart was a sea of red for Mate Ma'a Tonga's league test against the Kangaroos in 2018.

"A big challenge is playing them at Mt Smart," Mo'unga said of taking on Tonga this weekend. "It's probably their home away from Nukuʻalofa, so I assume we'll see a lot of Tongan supporters at Mt Smart. It's a place where they'll gain a lot of energy and cohesion and will be looking to make a big upset this weekend."