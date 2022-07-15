Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Rugby: How a decade of pressure is perfect preparation for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's All Blacks debut

4 minutes to read
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck at All Blacks training in Lower Hutt this week. Photo / Getty

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck at All Blacks training in Lower Hutt this week. Photo / Getty

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

OPINION:

When the All Blacks team dropped on Thursday, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck included for the first time, a colleague was incredulous at one possible scenario.

Imagine, he said, if Tuivasa-Sheck was thrown on for his

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.