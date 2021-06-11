Rugby: Former All Blacks midfielder Malakai Fekitoa set to represent Tonga

Lachlan Waugh and Cheree Kinnear talk UFC, Super Rugby final, and the Warriors game all happening this weekend. Video / Photosport

By Vinnie Wylie of RNZ

Former All Blacks midfielder Malakai Fekitoa is switching his international rugby allegiance to Tonga.

The 29-year-old is one of four former New Zealand and Australian internationals who will represent Tonga at next weekend's final Olympic Sevens qualifying tournament in Monaco.

The others are former Wallabies forward Lopeti Timani, Australian sevens international Afusipa Taumoepeau, and Tasman winger Tima Fainga'anuku, who is a former New Zealand sevens representative.

Fekitoa will link up with the Tonga sevens squad in Monaco after playing for Wasps in their final English Premiership match against Leicester Tigers this weekend.

The former Auckland and Highlanders player, who was born on Hihifo in the Ha'apai Islands, made his test debut in 2014 and played the last of his 24 tests for New Zealand against the British and Irish Lions four years ago.

Malakai Fekitoa made 24 appearances for the All Blacks between 2014 and 2017. Photo / Photosport

He represented Tonga in sevens before moving to New Zealand as a 17 year old, after earning a scholarship to Wesley College.

Players can switch their international allegiance by playing in an Olympic qualifying event, provided they have a passport for the second country and have completed a stand-down period of three years.

By playing in 50 per cent of Tonga's matches at the Olympic qualifying tournament in Monaco, Fekitoa will become eligible to play for the 'Ikale Tahi national team.

However, a mouthwatering debut against the All Blacks in Auckland next month is a no-go, with a test debut pencilled in for November.

Global travel restrictions, which including a lack of available places in New Zealand's Managed Isolation Quarantine facilities, means Fekitoa will not be available for the 'Ikale Tahi's July tests against New Zealand and Samoa.

RNZ Pacific understands two-test All Black halfback Augustine Pulu had also been keen to represent Tonga but did complete the required paperwork in time to be eligible.

Tonga internationals Cooper Vuna, Atieli Pakalani, Nafi Tuitivake and Sam Vaka, as well as Manu Samoa international Tim Nanai-Williams have all previously utilised the Olympic loophole to switch their international allegiance from Australia and New Zealand to represent their Pacific heritage.

- RNZ Pacific