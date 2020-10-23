Rugby: England's match with Barbarians called off as RFU discovers second Covid-19 breach

Former England captain Chris Robshaw was due to play for the Barbarians but was one of the 12 sent home. Photo / Photosport

England's fixture against the Barbarians has been cancelled after the Rugby Football Union discovered that players from the invitational squad had in fact made two separate breaches of Covid-19 protocols.

After standing down 12 of their players, including former England captain Chris Robshaw, on Thursday following a breach of Covid-19 protocols the previous evening, the invitational side had been hopeful of raising the numbers to fulfil the game following SOS calls around the United Kindgom.

However, the RFU's subsequent investigation has learned of a prior breach on Wednesday. A statement from the governing body read:

"As part of its ongoing investigation into a breach of the Covid code of conduct that took place on October 21, the RFU has today discovered there was an earlier undisclosed breach that took place on October 21 when a number of Barbarians players left the hotel bubble without permission and without informing organisers about their whereabouts.

"The RFU has concluded that the players leaving their Covid-secure environment on October 20 without then isolating from the rest of the group on their return has resulted in the bubble environment being compromised, with the potential risk of Covid transmission from individuals outside the bubble to everyone in the Barbarians team and management.

"The RFU is therefore left with no alternative but to cancel the game."

Robshaw and Saracens halfback Richard Wigglesworth, two senior members of the squad thought to be involved in the breach on Wednesday evening, accepted blame for their part in the incident with remorseful tweets on Saturday morning, shortly after official confirmation that the game had been scrapped.

I want to express my deepest apologies to @Barbarian_FC @EnglandRugby and the rugby family for letting you down this week pic.twitter.com/mBPLuL69hA — Chris Robshaw (@ChrisRobshaw) October 23, 2020

Embarrassed and beyond gutted to have let Vern Cotter and everyone @Barbarian_FC down as well as the RFU. Should not have happened and for that I am truly sorry. I’ve let a lot of people down including myself and wish I’d done it differently. Sorry again. — Richard Wigglesworth (@rwiggy9) October 23, 2020

Robshaw explained that he had left the biosecure environment after a training session, while Wigglesworth said that he was "embarrassed and beyond gutted" to have let down Barbarians head coach Vern Cotter and the RFU.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney admitted to feeling "incredibly frustrated and disappointed" with the outcome.

"We are incredibly disappointed to be calling a halt to this fixture, we know how much fans were looking forward to seeing the teams play," he said.

"However, our priority is to protect the health and safety of the England squad and the other international teams they will go up against this autumn.

"There has been a great deal of effort put into Covid codes of conduct and planning for games, including cooperation with Premiership clubs to release additional players to fulfil the fixture safely, and we are all incredibly frustrated and disappointed that the actions of a number of Barbarians players mean we no longer feel it is safe for the game to go ahead."