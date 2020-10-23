Lackluster Northland lose in Dunedin

Rene Ranger was the only scorer for Northland as his side went down to Otago 30-7 in the Mitre 10 Cup clash in Dunedin tonight. Photo / NZME

It's going to be a long night for Northland after falling to Otago 30-7 in the Mitre 10 Cup clash at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin tonight.

A brace of tries to Freedom Vahaakolo and one each to Josh Hohneck and replacement Ricky Jackson was more than enough for the home side to bag the win.

It took the Taniwha 60th minute to get on the scoresheet. Rene Ranger raced on to the tryline after fielding a pass from Jone Macilai on the blindside.

It's a cruel blow for Northland, having lost two on the trot after falling to Hawke's Bay in the Ranfurly Shield challenge in Napier a week ago.

Veterans Liam Coltman, old warhorse Jamie Mackintosh, Hohneck and Jona Nareki were outstanding for Otago and exerted enough pressure to force Northland into mistakes across the park.

Northland host North Harbour in Whangārei on October 31.