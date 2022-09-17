North Otago's Ben McCarthy kicked a conversion despite the on-field distraction. Video / Sky Sport

Nothing was stopping North Otago's rout of Horowhenua Kapiti yesterday. Even a streaker.

North Otago winger Ben McCarthy slotted a sideline conversion to cap off his side's 89-23 victory despite the fact a naked fan ran in front of him just as he was about to strike the attempt.

McCarthy took a second before successfully kicking his 12th conversion from 13 attempts as North Otago came storming back into Heartland Meads Cup playoffs contention in Oamaru on Saturday.

Scoring 13 tries, they achieved their second highest score in first-class rugby (behind their 116-3 win over Ngati Porou East Coast in 2010) and their highest score on their home ground. The win lifted them to fourth place in the championship.

South Canterbury remained three points clear of the field with a 73-19 win over Wairarapa Bush in Masterton while Whanganui is second on 21 points after beating Poverty Bay 32-24 in Gisborne.

Thames Valley travelled to Westport to beat Buller 52-12 to remain third with 20 points.Mid Canterbury is fifth on 14 points while Horowhenua Kapiti and East Coast have 13 points each.

Ngati Porou East Coast successfully defended the Bill Osborne Taonga when beating West Coast 29-27.