Rugby Direct: The Black Ferns are 80 minutes away from history

Black Ferns fan favourite Ruby Tui celebrates a try. Photo / Photosport

On this week’s episode of Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith and Liam Napier review the All Blacks’ victory over Wales, the Black Ferns’ road to World Cup glory continues and big bad Brodie Retallick sits down for a chat.

