Rugby Direct podcast: What to make of the All Blacks-England draw

Mako Vunipola and Jamie George celebrate a late England try. Photosport

On this week’s episode of Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith and Liam Napier dissect the All Blacks drawn test against England. Was it their best performance of the year or did it sum up season 2022 for the men in black?

